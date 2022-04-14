Maui News

“U Drive U Text U Pay” campaign against distracted driving runs from April 17-23

April 14, 2022, 3:50 PM HST
* Updated April 14, 10:09 AM
PC: courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will step up enforcement of its zero-tolerance response to distracted driving and cell phone usage while driving.

Beginning April 17 and continuing through April 23, 2022, motorists will see heightened traffic enforcement as the MPD Traffic Division takes part in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “U Drive U Text U Pay” Distracted Driving awareness enforcement event. 

Motorists can also expect saturation patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles, where there is a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement to address distracted driving and cell phone use while driving.

To date, the Maui Police Department issued 647 citations for Distracted Driving compared to 359 citations issued this same time last year. In Calendar Year 2021, MPD issued a total of 2,204 distracted driving citations.

“We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the smart decision to put the phone down and buckle up while driving,” police said in a department issued press release announcement. “Please help put an end to senseless and preventable crashes that have occurred on our roadways due to distracted driving.”

