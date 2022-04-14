Maui Food and Dining

Upcountry Maui pizzeria, Marlow, expands menu, adds mobile oven

April 14, 2022, 11:00 AM HST
* Updated April 14, 8:14 AM
Marlow, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria is updating its menu as the restaurant continues to grow. PC: courtesy.

After opening its doors in August 2021 with handcrafted sourdough Neapolitan-style pizzas, Upcountry restaurant, Marlow adds entrées to its permanent menu.

Chef and owner Jeff Scheer created a cioppino, tomato and fennel stew served with prawns, Kona kanpachi, clams, and house sourdough. Also new to the menu is a duck confit, crisped in the Kiawe-wood oven, served over beluga lentils, mustard cream and topped with pickled red onion.

Additionally, a handmade potato gnocchi accompanied by local aliʻi and oyster mushrooms, Italian sausage prepared in-house, wilted arugula and parmigiano.  Lastly, Tiger Prawns, roasted in the wood fired oven and served over bagnetto verde, have been added to the permanent appetizer selection.

“We’ve always had a vision to grow beyond pizza and continue to evolve the restaurant. We’ll be continuing to add to our menu and look forward to eventually having a cocktail hour,” said Chef Jeff. “We want to keep the experience interesting for our customers.”

The coffee bar in Marlow, operated independently by Crema, offers craft coffee specials and locally-made, organic, baked goods with gluten free and vegan options. Crema’s boutique espresso bar is curated to offer craft coffee and desserts. 

Marlow and Crema have plans to host live music and day markets featuring local artists.  Beyond the storefront, Marlow and Crema are now both accepting bookings for private parties and events.

Marlow has a new mobile pizza oven as of this month. This new catering arm offers pizzas, hand selected wines, cocktails, as well as a fully coursed, customizable dining experience.

To inquire about Marlow Catering, reach out to [email protected] For more information about Crema’s catering options, visit https://cremamaui.com/contact-us. 

Marlow is open daily for lunch 11 a.m. to. 2 p.m. and dinner 4:30 p.m. to close. Cream at Marlow is open daily for coffee, Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

Marlow is located at 30 Kupaoa Street in Pukalani, within the Kulamalu Town Center.

