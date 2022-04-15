Maui News

Maui County reports “cyber incident contained”

April 15, 2022, 4:43 PM HST
* Updated April 15, 4:50 PM
The County of Maui announced this afternoon that a “cyber incident” has been identified and contained.

The County’s Information and Technology Service Division of the Department of Management identified an attempted attack on the County’s network, according to a County issued press release.

“The County was in immediate communication with the relevant federal and state agencies. The incident remains under investigation, but no impacts on County services have been identified. All operations continue uninterrupted,” officials said.

“Managing Director Sandy Baz and our IT Team are working closely with the US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, State Office of Homeland Security and others to assess the impacts of the attack and coordinate needed assistance,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a statement. “This incident is an opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant about cyber security threats.”

