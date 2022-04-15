The second year of the Department of Water Supply’s small meter replacement project begins this month and encompasses the Kahului and the Lahaina-to-Nāpili service areas. County officials say the project will upgrade aging water meters in Maui County’s water system.

Work will begin in Kahului and is scheduled to be completed by September 2022. Installations will begin in the Lahaina-to-Nāpili service area in October 2022 with completion tentatively scheduled for February 2023. Customers in these locations will be notified in advance by mail of the proposed work in their areas.

In June 2020, the department began its small meter replacement project. The project is expected to last for four years. An estimated 26,000 water meters will be replaced. These meters are 2 inches or less in size.

Professional Meters Inc. is the water meter installation contractor. PMI will install new cellular transponders on all small water meters with adequate cellular service available. These new transponders will allow the department to read customer water meters remotely by using existing cell tower infrastructure.

The transponders will also allow customers to create an on-line account and view their own water usage in real time over the internet. Information on how to sign up for this new EyeOnWater feature is included on the Department of Water Supply’s website.

For areas without adequate cellular coverage, an upgraded transponder will be installed to allow the department to read meters on a drive-by basis. This is currently done in most areas.

Typically, it will take Professional Meters Inc. approximately 15 to 30 minutes to put in a new meter. Interruptions of customer water service should be very brief.

Installations will typically occur between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except County holidays). Customers will not need to be present during the installation process.

The Department of Water Supply reminds all customers that meters must be accessible and should not be blocked by bushes, vines, equipment or other materials. If a meter is located behind a fence or gate or in an area that is difficult to access, customers can contact PMI at ( 855) 620-7993 to make an appointment to arrange for the necessary work to be completed.

The project’s third year is tentatively scheduled to begin in March 2023. That project phase is expected to include the Māʻalaea, Kīhei and Wailea service areas.