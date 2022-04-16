Issued: 9:51 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022

Sandwich RGB – 16 Apr 2022 – 19:41 UTC. PC: NOAA/NWS

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the island of Maui in Maui County until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The National Weather Service reports that radar at around 9:46 a.m. showed heavy rain over windward Maui falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day, according to the NWS.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Makawao, Pukalani, Kula, Hāliʻimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Huelo, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Puʻunēnē, Nāhiku, Kīpahulu, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waikapū, Kaupō, Waiheʻe, Hāna, and Kahakuloa.

The NWS advises the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

A Flood Watch is also in effect.