Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of April 17 to 23, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Our Guest Services Agents provide our guests with an authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience working at the ticket counter and at the gate. Our best Guest Service Agents possess exceptional communication skills, thrive in a fast-paced environment and are willing to lend a helping hand.

Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Guest Service Agent – Kahului position

Description: Our Cargo Agents provide our customers with personalized service and solutions to meet their shipping needs. Our best Cargo Agents communicate clearly and can switch from an office environment to a warehouse environment with ease.

Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Cargo Agent – Kahului position

Description: KEANI HAWAI’I offers highly competitive hourly wages plus up to $4,200 in annual cash and an additional annual $4,200 in store-spending “Keani Cash” bonuses. If you have a passion for style, beauty, and people, send us your resume and apply today!

Description: Under general supervision, this position is responsible for performing routine to complex skilled and technical work in the repair, maintenance and installation of generators and transfer Switches to ensure alternate power supply is available to Customers. Reports to the Service Manager.

Description: Pleasant disposition and good communication skills and experienced in conflict resolution. Must be able to lift, carry & transport up to 50 lbs. Must be available to work weekends and flexible shifts. CPR / First Aid / AED certification a plus.

