The Pacific Whale Foundation and PacWhale Eco-Adventures promoted three people: L-R Blake Moore, Tami Hamilton and Matt Gundred.

The Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization, has promoted three people to new executive positions on Maui.

Tami Hamilton was promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO) and Matt Gundred was promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hamilton and Gundred had provided shared services to the Pacific Whale Foundation and PacWhale Eco-Adventures.

Blake Moore was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) for PacWhale Eco-Adventures.

Founded in 1980, the Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission is to protect the ocean through science and advocacy. The for-profit PacWhale Eco-Adventures benefits the foundation.

Hamilton previously served seven years as the human resources director. In her new role, Hamilton functions as principal HR advisor for the executive leadership team and oversees the company’s talent strategy and corporate-culture initiatives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her previous career experience includes working in HR communications for Nordstrom and 10 years as senior benefits manager at Microsoft. She holds a Master of Science from Seattle Pacific University and is a senior certified professional with the Society for Human Resource Management.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gundred previously served six years as controller. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Puget Sound and a Master of Business Administration in accounting from University of Phoenix. As CFO, Gundred is responsible for directing and overseeing the financial activities of Pacific Whale Foundation, PacWhale Eco-Adventures, Pacific Whale Foundation Eco-Adventures Australia and all future locations.

Moore is a 16-year employee of PacWhale Eco-Adventures. As the new COO, Moore’s responsibilities include planning, directing and overseeing the operations of PacWhale Eco-Adventures — the primary funding source of PWF’s Research, Education and Conservation programs — to ensure stability, strategic growth and profitability.

This position involves working collaboratively with PWF’s Executive Director and core leadership team to design and execute strategy for PacWhale Eco-Adventures and further the mission, values and strategic priorities of Pacific Whale Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prior to joining PacWhale in 2006 as a representative in the customer care department, Moore worked as a professional commercial diver. As he advanced through the organization, Moore has held several roles including a naturalist position on the vessels, vessel staff manager, assistant programs director and director of commercial operations. Blake has a Bachelor of Science with honors from Middle Tennessee State University and has a Tennessee teaching certificate for grades K-12.