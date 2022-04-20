Slim’s Power Tools 29th Annual He-Man Competition. PC: Slim’s Power Tools.

Slim’s Power Tools, the largest locally owned power tool distributor in Hawaiʻi, presents the 29th annual He-Man competition scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022 on Oʻahu.

This year’s competition will differ from the past, with four past winners–Corey Rosa and Denis Valente from Maui and Joel Alverio and Kaleo Ah Sam from Oʻahu–competing against each other.

Organizers describe the event as “a highly physical and emotional battle,” demonstrating the accuracy, convenience and speed power tools provide.

For the competition, each contestant uses hand tools in a series of four events in order to compete for a $2,000 grand prize and $1,000 for the American Diabetes Association of Hawaiʻi.

Dewalt’s “Hammer da Nail,” Hand Nail (10) 3” Nails into a 2 x 4

Milwaukee’s “Cut da Wood,” Hand Saw thru a 4 x 4

Makita’s “Drill da Bit,” Hand Drill through a 4 x 6 using a 5/8” Brace Drill

Metabo HPT’s “Unscrew da Screw.” Unscrew (2) 2” Drywall Screws from a 4 x 4

“It’s not always the biggest person that wins,” said Rand Okemura, coordinator of the He-Man Competition. “The competition tests speed, skill and accuracy and it showcases the convenience of using power tools.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Modeled after lumberjack competitions, organizers say the He-Man Competition continues to increase in popularity each year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday’s event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. at Slim’s Power Tools at 1626 Republican Street, off of Nimitz Highway.

The overall winner will receive a $2,000 shopping spree from Slim’s Power Tools and all will also help raise money towards the American Diabetes Association of Hawaiʻi.

Celebrating 49 years of business, Slim’s Power Tools is Hawaiʻi’s largest, locally owned and operated power tools distributor. Slim’s main store is located in Honolulu, and it’s second location is in Kahului, Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Slim’s Power Tools, which spans three generations, was the winner of the 2002 Family Business Center Award.