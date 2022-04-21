Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A pair of north-northwest swells are due this week. The first swell will be peaking today near seasonal average, then slowly lower Friday and Saturday. The next, slightly larger, swell will arrive Saturday, and north shore surf may approach the advisory level during its peak Sunday. This swell will gradually decline Monday and fade by Tuesday.
South shore surf will remain near to below seasonal average during the next couple of days. Forerunners of a south-southwest swell will arrive Saturday. The swell will likely peak above seasonal average Sunday and decrease Monday and Tuesday.
The steady trade winds discussed above will generate rough trade wind swell and keep east shore surf near seasonal average.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com