Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2022

April 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:37 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A pair of north-northwest swells are due this week. The first swell will be peaking today near seasonal average, then slowly lower Friday and Saturday. The next, slightly larger, swell will arrive Saturday, and north shore surf may approach the advisory level during its peak Sunday. This swell will gradually decline Monday and fade by Tuesday. 


South shore surf will remain near to below seasonal average during the next couple of days. Forerunners of a south-southwest swell will arrive Saturday. The swell will likely peak above seasonal average Sunday and decrease Monday and Tuesday. 


The steady trade winds discussed above will generate rough trade wind swell and keep east shore surf near seasonal average. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
