Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 07:37 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of north-northwest swells are due this week. The first swell will be peaking today near seasonal average, then slowly lower Friday and Saturday. The next, slightly larger, swell will arrive Saturday, and north shore surf may approach the advisory level during its peak Sunday. This swell will gradually decline Monday and fade by Tuesday.

South shore surf will remain near to below seasonal average during the next couple of days. Forerunners of a south-southwest swell will arrive Saturday. The swell will likely peak above seasonal average Sunday and decrease Monday and Tuesday.

The steady trade winds discussed above will generate rough trade wind swell and keep east shore surf near seasonal average.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.