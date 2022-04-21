Maui News

Roof blows off of Kīhei home, nine people displaced

By Wendy Osher
 April 21, 2022, 9:48 AM HST
Nine people were displaced from a home in South Maui after strong onshore winds blew off large portions of the roof, officials confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at a one-story home on Moʻi Place in Kīhei.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro tells Maui Now that crews arrived on scene to find winds gusting at 30 mph, and metal roofing panels blown off into neighboring properties.

Crews worked to secure the scene by removing loose and damaged panels to prevent further danger to neighboring homes, and secured loose plywoods heating as well.

The department reports that utilities at the home were secured and there were no reported injuries to occupants or MFD personnel.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross, Maui chapter responded to the scene to provide assistance to occupants. Volunteers with the agency are meeting with affected residents to ensure their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing are met.

Caseworkers will continue to follow up with anyone affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process. 

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
