West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 87. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 65. North winds up to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 71. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Cloudy conditions will linger for most areas today before clearing out tonight into Saturday as a weak upper disturbance moves through. Otherwise, expect breezy trade wind conditions to continue through next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Discussion

Guidance depicts the high clouds gradually clearing the area later today through Saturday as a weak upper low lifts northeastward and away from the state. The back edge of these high clouds has already shifted east of Kauai early this morning. A low-level moisture axis associated with an old boundary meandering near and just north of the smaller islands could lead to periods with better windward shower coverage into the weekend before it diminishes. A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected statewide Sunday into next week.

Aviation

High pressure northeast of the islands will continue to generate moderate to breezy trades through the remainder of the forecast period. Thus, scattered to numerous showers will be mainly focused along the windward coasts and slopes this morning and into the afternoon. Expect brief MVFR ceilings and visibility to be associated with this activity. Isolated showers may occasionally push over the higher terrain and onto leeward areas.

AIRMET SIERRA remains in effect above 2000 ft for north through east portions of the Big Island for tempo mountain obscuration due to low clouds and showers.

AIRMET TANGO remains in effect below 8000 feet over and immediately south through west of mountains due to tempo moderate turbulence.

Marine

Moderate to strong trade winds will prevail into early next week as a robust surface high passes far north-northeast of the islands. The high will move east over the next day or two and settle far northeast of the area during the weekend, keeping trades elevated. Thus, a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in effect for the typically windy zones around Maui County and the Big Island through Saturday afternoon. However, the SCA may be extended into early next week as high pressure builds far to the northeast.

Two north-northwest swells will affect the area over the next several days. One is currently moving through and will slowly lower into Saturday. The next, somewhat larger, swell will begin arriving Saturday, and north shore surf may approach the advisory level during its peak Sunday. This swell will gradually decline Monday and fade by Tuesday.

South shore surf will remain near to below seasonal average into Saturday. However, forerunners of a new south-southwest swell will also arrive Saturday. This swell will likely peak above seasonal average Sunday. It will gradually decrease beginning Monday.

The breezy trade winds discussed above will generate rough trade wind swell and keep east shore surf near the seasonal average.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

