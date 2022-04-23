Maui News

Maui County to accept Fall 2022 Season Tri-Annual Permits May 2-9

April 23, 2022, 8:05 PM HST
* Updated April 23, 8:06 PM
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for Fall 2022 Tri-Annual Permits from May 2 to 9, 2022, for leagues, schools and recreational programs.

Permit applications will be accepted for recreational use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the activity period of Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Complete applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Monday, May 2, through 12 p.m on Monday, May 9, 2022. Late applications will not be considered. Due to tight processing timelines, applications cannot be accepted via postal mail.

Applicants are highly encouraged to request assistance with properly completing tri-annual applications. Phone appointments can be made by calling 808-270-7389 during office hours. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Applicants should seek assistance early for help in completing applications well in advance of the May 9 deadline.

To reduce delays in processing times for permit applicants, the department is requesting application submissions via email only at [email protected] Hard copies, if the only alternative, can be dropped off at the War Memorial complex main permit office drop box, located through the metal gate, on the sidewalk next to the Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool. Only complete applications will be processed.

Application packets will be available by request via email and on the County of Maui website.

Permits issued will be subject to current CDC guidelines and any public health rules or standards as deemed necessary. Permits are subject to cancellation, and may also be modified or rescinded when necessary to comply with health rules.

