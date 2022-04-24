11 unclaimed remains at Maui forensic facility
The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility in Wailuku, according to police. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.
The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from February 2021 to March 2022.
Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.
Unclaimed remains include the following:
Rickey Moore
Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 1958
Date of Death: Feb. 15, 2021
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 244 pounds
Hair color: Blonde/ Grey
Eye color: Brown
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None
Charles Powell
Date of Birth: May 7, 1966
Date of Death: March 4, 2021
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 175 lbs
Hair color: Bald, ungroomed moustache (Black/ White)
Eye color: Brown
Scars: None
Tattoos: Monkeys on left arm, a cow skull on the back, a band of musical notes around left wrist, shark on right forearm, right arm multiple tattoos: including yin/yang sun, palm tree, waves
George Kahula
Date of Birth: Aug. 22, 1959
Date of Death: Aug. 11, 2021
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 182 pounds
Hair color: White
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None
Daniel Reed
Date of Birth: Sept. 24, 1947
Date of Death: March 14, 2022
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair color: Bald
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None
Barbara Dickenson
Date of Birth: March 14, 1946
Date of Death: Jan. 10, 2022
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 233 pounds
Hair color: Brown/ Grey
Eye color: Hazel
Scars: Scattered scars on arms, hands, and legs
Tattoos: None
Charles Stuart
Date of Birth: Oct. 17, 1959
Date of Death: April 13, 2021
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 141 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue/ Grey
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None
Robert Dill
Date of Birth: Sept. 21, 1952
Date of Death: May 22, 2021
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 82 pounds
Hair color: Grey
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None
Jess Mcgowan
Date of Birth: June 12, 1967
Date of Death: Dec. 4, 2021
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair color: Indeterminate
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None
Richard Smith
Date of Birth: 01/01/52
Date of Death: 01/07/22
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 149 lbs
Hair color: Grey
Eye color: Brown
Scars: Scattered scars on arms, legs, and hip
Tattoos: None
Nicholas Warhus
Date of Birth: Sept. 16, 1972
Date of Death: Feb. 13, 2022
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 201 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Scars: None
Tattoos: Multiple tattoos: Geometric shapes encircle right arm, two feathers on the right arm, geometric shapes on right forearm, tribal tattoo on right forearm, Queen tattooed on left arm, tribal tattoos encircles left forearm to wrist.
Kathleen Reiff
Date of Birth: Sept. 29, 1943
Date of Death: March 2, 2022
Height: 5’0”
Weight: 152 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None