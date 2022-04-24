Listen to this Article 2 minutes

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility in Wailuku, according to police. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from February 2021 to March 2022.

Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

Unclaimed remains include the following:

Rickey Moore

Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 1958

Date of Death: Feb. 15, 2021

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 244 pounds

Hair color: Blonde/ Grey

Eye color: Brown

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Charles Powell

Date of Birth: May 7, 1966

Date of Death: March 4, 2021

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair color: Bald, ungroomed moustache (Black/ White)

Eye color: Brown

Scars: None

Tattoos: Monkeys on left arm, a cow skull on the back, a band of musical notes around left wrist, shark on right forearm, right arm multiple tattoos: including yin/yang sun, palm tree, waves

George Kahula

Date of Birth: Aug. 22, 1959

Date of Death: Aug. 11, 2021

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 182 pounds

Hair color: White

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Daniel Reed

Date of Birth: Sept. 24, 1947

Date of Death: March 14, 2022

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair color: Bald

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Barbara Dickenson

Date of Birth: March 14, 1946

Date of Death: Jan. 10, 2022

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 233 pounds

Hair color: Brown/ Grey

Eye color: Hazel

Scars: Scattered scars on arms, hands, and legs

Tattoos: None

Charles Stuart

Date of Birth: Oct. 17, 1959

Date of Death: April 13, 2021

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 141 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue/ Grey

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Robert Dill

Date of Birth: Sept. 21, 1952

Date of Death: May 22, 2021

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 82 pounds

Hair color: Grey

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Jess Mcgowan

Date of Birth: June 12, 1967

Date of Death: Dec. 4, 2021

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 100 pounds

Hair color: Indeterminate

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Richard Smith

Date of Birth: 01/01/52

Date of Death: 01/07/22

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 149 lbs

Hair color: Grey

Eye color: Brown

Scars: Scattered scars on arms, legs, and hip

Tattoos: None

Nicholas Warhus

Date of Birth: Sept. 16, 1972

Date of Death: Feb. 13, 2022

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 201 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Scars: None

Tattoos: Multiple tattoos: Geometric shapes encircle right arm, two feathers on the right arm, geometric shapes on right forearm, tribal tattoo on right forearm, Queen tattooed on left arm, tribal tattoos encircles left forearm to wrist.

Kathleen Reiff

Date of Birth: Sept. 29, 1943

Date of Death: March 2, 2022

Height: 5’0”

Weight: 152 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None