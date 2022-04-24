Maui News

11 unclaimed remains at Maui forensic facility

April 24, 2022, 2:26 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility in Wailuku, according to police. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from February 2021 to March 2022.

Maui police say if the bodies go unclaimed “in a reasonable amount of time,” they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

Unclaimed remains include the following:

Rickey Moore
Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 1958
Date of Death: Feb. 15, 2021
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 244 pounds
Hair color: Blonde/ Grey
Eye color: Brown
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Charles Powell
Date of Birth: May 7, 1966
Date of Death: March 4, 2021
Height: 5’11” 
Weight: 175 lbs
Hair color: Bald, ungroomed moustache (Black/ White)
Eye color: Brown
Scars: None
Tattoos: Monkeys on left arm, a cow skull on the back, a band of musical notes around left wrist, shark on right forearm, right arm multiple tattoos: including yin/yang sun, palm tree, waves

George Kahula
Date of Birth: Aug. 22, 1959
Date of Death: Aug. 11, 2021
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 182 pounds
Hair color: White
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Daniel Reed
Date of Birth: Sept. 24, 1947
Date of Death: March 14, 2022
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair color: Bald
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Barbara Dickenson
Date of Birth: March 14, 1946
Date of Death: Jan. 10, 2022
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 233 pounds
Hair color: Brown/ Grey
Eye color: Hazel 
Scars: Scattered scars on arms, hands, and legs
Tattoos: None

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Charles Stuart
Date of Birth: Oct. 17, 1959
Date of Death: April 13, 2021
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 141 pounds
Hair color: Brown 
Eye color: Blue/ Grey 
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Robert Dill
Date of Birth: Sept. 21, 1952
Date of Death: May 22, 2021
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 82 pounds
Hair color: Grey
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Jess Mcgowan
Date of Birth: June 12, 1967
Date of Death: Dec. 4, 2021
Height: 6’0” 
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair color: Indeterminate
Eye color: Indeterminate
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Richard Smith
Date of Birth: 01/01/52
Date of Death: 01/07/22
Height: 6’0” 
Weight: 149 lbs
Hair color: Grey
Eye color: Brown 
Scars:   Scattered scars on arms, legs, and hip
Tattoos: None

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nicholas Warhus
Date of Birth: Sept. 16, 1972
Date of Death: Feb. 13, 2022
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 201 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown 
Scars: None
Tattoos: Multiple tattoos:  Geometric shapes encircle right arm, two feathers on the right arm, geometric shapes on right forearm, tribal tattoo on right forearm, Queen tattooed on left arm, tribal tattoos encircles left forearm to wrist.

Kathleen Reiff
Date of Birth: Sept. 29, 1943
Date of Death: March 2, 2022
Height: 5’0” 
Weight: 152 pounds
Hair color: Brown 
Eye color: Brown 
Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Chick Fil A Raising Canes To Hatch This Summer As 5 Maui Restaurants Race To Open 2Maui Council Reverses Stance Now Backs Maʻalaea Plan To Fix Sewage Leaking In Ocean 3Piʻikea Lopes Wins 2022 Miss Aloha Hula Title ʻolelo Hawaiʻi Award At Merrie Monarch Festival 4Nine Traffic Fatalities So Far On Maui Is Cause For Concern As Graduation And Summer Nears 519 Graduate From Maui Police Departments Crisis Intervention Team Training 6Take The Maui Now Reader Survey Hawaii Safe Travel Program Ending Fast Food Chains Over Tourism Housing Historic Drought