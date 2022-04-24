Maui Obituaries for the week ending April 24, 2022. May they rest in peace.

June 15, 1924 – April 18, 2022

June Sasakibara Untalan

Having lived a rewarding and fulfilling life, June S. Untalan started her journey to her everlasting rest on April 18, 2022 in Maui, Hawaiʻi. Born in Guam, June was married to her beloved, Juan Hanui Untalan for 43 years.

Appreciated for her creativity, June was a talented designer, seamstress and quilter. An incomparable baker, June delighted her family and friends with cakes, pies, turnovers, bread and cinnamon rolls – warm and delicious from the oven – and most notably, for her signature dessert, lemon meringue pie.

In 1986, June moved to Newbury Park, California where she built a life filled with countless circle of friends, friends from her workdays at JD Powers, friends from St Julie’s Catholic Church, and friends from her neighborhood on Gilbert Street. With a passion for travel, June enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico, trips to Europe and numerous cities in the United States.

“And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly.

Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be

the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better.

For they existed,” Maya Angelou.

June’s legacy continues through her children, Jenny Gutierrez, John Untalan, Bernadette Gilbert, Therese Nagy, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

We can Be. And Be Better for our Mom, June S. Untalan, existed. And for this, we are eternally grateful.

June 11, 1942 – April 20, 2022

Donald Lewis McClure

Donald Lewis McClure, 79, of Kamuela passed away on April 20, 2022 in Kamuela. He was born on June 11, 1942, in Long Beach, California. Donald worked as a Manager for Electronic Data Systems.

Survivors include spouse Patricia; sons Robert McClure of Milwaukie, Wisconsin; Michael (Carol) McClure of Lake Orion, Michigan; brother Dennis (Chris) McClure of Gresham, Oregon and four grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Feb. 24, 1944 – April 17, 2022

Feb. 19, 1938 – March 27, 2022

Douglas Melrose Carr

Douglas Melrose Carr of Waikoloa Village passed away on March 27, 2022. He was 84. Douglas was a retired Fire Captain of Kawaihae Fire Station.

Survivors include spouse Sandra; son Douglas B. Carr Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia; daughters Malia Franklin of Denver, Colorado; Maile Eddy of Chicago, Illinois; and four grandchildren.

Date, time and location of Memorial Services will be announced in a separate publication.

Aug. 16, 1960 – April 3, 2022

Craig Nalani Kaukini

Craig Nalani Kaukini, 61, went home to heaven on April 3rd, 2022. He was born on August 16th, 1960 in Honolulu, Hawai‘i to William (Deceased) and Abigail (Nako‘oka) (Deceased) Kaukini.

Craig is survived by his wife, Laurie-Ann (Smith) Kaukini and three adult children, Craig Lihau (Tamara) Smith-Kaukini, Chelsie Kehauanuheaonalani (Makamae) Park, Cierra Alaka‘i (Creg) Gumanas. His grandchildren, Mahie, Kalaeloa, Lawakua, Kapilinaikaneheakauaho’ola’i, Kana‘i and Kahokumailani. His brothers, William (Deceased) Kaukini, Clyde and Chris Kaukini. His sisters, Coralee Ramaila and Cheryl Jones.

Craig retired from the County of Maui Department of Public Works, Hana Highways as an Equipment Operator (4). He was an amazing loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed greatly.

Viewing for Craig will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday, April 22nd, viewing from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. final respects, followed by mass from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 15, 1922 – April 15, 2022

Leopoldo “Leo” “Pol” “Poldo” Habon Cortez



He lived by these passages:

“Whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God”

1 Corinthians 10:31

“The Lord is my Shepherd”….Psalm 23

“Praise the Lord, Alleluia” is his daily devotional expression of Love and Gratitude to God.

Age 99, born on Nov. 15, 1922 in Cabaritan Santa Lucia, Ilocus, Sur, Philippines.

He was a resident of Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi for 44 years. He died peacefully at home under hospice care surrounded by his loving \amily, both in-person and virtually on Good Friday, April 15. His family witnessed his spiritual strength at his final hour when he took his last breath uttering his last word, “Alleluia”.

Dad was a prayerful and faithful man of God who was a parishioner of Christ the King Church for 42 years attending daily mass. He devoted his time praying the rosary and reading his bible daily. Dad volunteered his time on Saturdays cleaning our church.

Dad served our country during World War II and earned his purple heart. He graduated from Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines with a bachelor’s degree in Education. He was a teacher for more than 20 years at Juan Nolasco High School in Manila, Philippines as Health and Physical Education Instructor and CATS (Combined Arms Training Strategy) Instructor. He also taught at the College of Christ the King in Manila, Philippines.

Dad married the love of his life, Zenaida Wi Cortez and they were married for over 51 years. They were blessed with five children: Henedina, Marilyn, Ester, Ferdinand and Rosalinda. They moved to Hawaiʻi on May 7, 1978. After moving to Maui, Dad held 3 jobs. He worked at Intercontinental Hotel as a steward, security guard for Wackenhut Security and as a maintenance worker at Liberty House.

Dad retired in 1988 from work. He kept himself busy helping take care of his grandchildren. Dad enjoyed every minute of it. He is an avid sports fan of boxing, tennis, basketball, track and field and volleyball. He participated in track and field, arm wrestling, table tennis, volleyball, and badminton. Dad is a talented strategi chess player. He loved ballroom and folk dancing and was a graceful dancer.

He was married to his loving wife for 51 years, Zenaida Wi Cortez. Dad is survived by daughters, Henedina (Mario) Parilla, Marilyn Mercado, Ester (Mark) Felipe, Rosalinda (Lawrence, Jr) Inamasu, Son, Ferdinand (Kimberly) Cortez, Sister, Magdalena Sanchez.

Grandchildren, Diane Breske, Denise Hammersla, Darlene Montgomery, Destiny Parilla, Angel Mercado, Barton, Nolan and Jaimelee Felipe, Marisol Casil, Cameron & Sheldon Canales, Kristy, Jordan & Anisha Inamasu.

Great-Grandchildren, Malia Breske, Atlas, Apollo, Adonis Montgomery, Dallas Slane Casil, Destyni Canales, Levi & Lawson Inamasu, Alaysha & Aliyah Gomez-Poland. Church services will be held at Christ the King Church in Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., followed by mass at 11 a.m., final viewing 12 – 1 p.m.

Church service in California will be held on Monday, May 9th at St. Frances of Rome in Wildomar, California. Followed by his burial at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

July 28, 1943 – April 8, 2022

Rabbi Lawrence A., Winer

With deep sadness we mourn the passing of Rabbi Lawrence A. Winer (age 78) on April 8, 2022 at his Maui home.

How do you put into a few paragraphs the sum of a person’s life? It is no easy feat. Anyone who knew Larry might describe him as a “Renaissance Man.’ His interests were wide in range and his skills were remarkable. Larry loved helping people, sharing his experiences, engaging in thoughtful conversation and most of all serving the public. He was witty, dynamic and extremely intelligent. He loved the opera, the symphony, the arts as well as boating and sailing even though he could not swim a stroke.

Prior to pursuing his religious calling Larry was a successful entrepreneur and owned several businesses – Etcetera, Plantasia and Down Island Traders. He was a certified gemologist and worked in the jewelry industry both on the mainland and in the U. S. Virgin Islands. A mid-life career change led him to become a Doctor of Naprapathy and he operated his own practice in the Chicago area for many years.

Larry became a Rabbi late in life and was ordained in 1994 in Florida where he founded Congregation Amchah and later the Center for Studies in Practical Judaism in Fort Lauderdale. On Maui he worked with Gan Eden Chavurah and performed many weddings, Bat and Bar Mitzvahs, funeral services and baby naming ceremonies throughout his active religious career.

He served as Chaplain for Miramar Police Department for many years, was NRA certified and loved to join officers for late evening ride-alongs even though it was jokingly reported they sometimes became “sleep-alongs.” On Maui he enjoyed his Harley and served as Chaplain with one of the local motorcycle groups. He helped with the Toys for Tots run and also did fund raising to help provide for the needs of school children.

He was appointed and served on several Maui County boards and commissions and became a volunteer and an avid supporter of Save Maui Cats. Larry was a person who enjoyed life and I had the privilege of sharing my life with him until his sudden passing.

Larry developed Alzheimer’s and suffered from seizures but survived several life threatening episodes and lived up to his motto of “never give up.” While many people are afflicted with Alzheimer’s Larry’s onset came almost overnight following oral surgery on the mainland. He was exposed to the drug Fentanyl commonly used during anesthesia and while the drug did not cause the disease it acted as a trigger that accelerated his cognitive decline. Larry asked me to let others know what happened to him so that they would not suffer a similar fate.

Larry was loved not just by me, but by many people and especially his brothers and their wives – Chuck and Mary Winer and Sam and Norma Winer; by my Mother Lucy Lakin and by my brothers and their wives – Mike and Jo Ann, Jim and Sue and Nick and Debbie and by his beloved caregiver Ana Saafi. So many friends have been sharing their stories about Larry with me and they are absolutely wonderful. Please continue to share your thoughts, prayers and tales through the Ballard website or send them to me at [email protected] and I will find a way to share them with others.

Larry’s graveside service took place at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku on April 13, 2022 and you can view the video link at http://yourwebcast.com/larry/winer:htm. Because many of you were unable to attend his service we will set a future date for a memorial celebration. Thank you to all those who have been so kind and supportive through Larry’s illness and also in his passing. May his memory be for a blessing.

Jo Anne Johnson Winer

In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to one of Larry’s favorite charities –

Save Maui Cats https://savemauicats.org

March 24, 1943 – April 4, 2022

Edwin M. Mijo

Edwin M. Mijo, 79, of Honolulu passed away on April 4, 2022 under the care of Hospice Maui.

He graduated from Spreckelsville Elementary School and Maui High School and entered the military service in 1961.

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1964, he moved to Honolulu. He was a shop fabricator supervisor for Screen Products Inc./Alii Glass and Metal.

He is survived by his brothers: Kenneth (Amy) Mijo of Honolulu, Gerald (Dawn-deceased) Mijo of Wailuku, sisters: Sharon (Daniel) Beam of California, Julie (Gene-deceased) Hoover of Pukalani and Annette (Michael) Arakawa of Pukalani and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Masuro and Gladys Mijo, and his sister Dorothy Mijo of California.

As a young man, Edwin enjoyed fishing and golfing. His work was important to him, especially mentoring the younger workers. Family times were cherished, with regular visits home for holidays and milestone celebrations.

The Mijo family would like to send our sincere thank you to the nurses, certified nurses aide, social worker and staff of Hospice Maui.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and services will begin from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., dinner to follow.

Family requests aloha attire.

Nov. 6, 1940 – April 4, 2022

Elpidio Valdez Idica

Elpidio Valdez Idica, 81, of Lahaina passed away on April 5, 2022.

A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle was born on Nov. 6, 1940 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur. Tata arrived from the Philippines in 2015 with his wife. He enjoyed going to the farm, gardening, and loved his family near & far.

Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Maria Lanakila Church.

Loved by wife, Macrina Infanta Idica; children, Marieta (Julio) Ilar (PI), Marcos (Agnes) Idica (PI), & Madelene (Mario) Balagso (HI); sister, Josefina Abalos (PI), brother & sister in-law, Ben & Marina Ines (HI), grandchildren, Paola, Ma. Isabel, Jose Carlo (D), Monica, Angelica, Rhuena Marie, Jessa, Michael Angelo, Davin (Kiana Carroll) Balagso, & Heather (Ryan) Baqui; great-grandchildren, Chasstiny, Leila, Chance Rhyan, & Ripp Esteban; nieces & nephews of Maui; Dora (Danny) Tesoro, Edgar (Rochelle) Ines, Benmar “Nilo” Ines, & Jolynn (Casey) Smythe; Balagso Family, Buena, Dolores, Brian, Ariele, Ronald & Edna.

Dec. 9, 1944 – April 13, 2022

Audrey M. Guerrero

Audrey M. Guerrero 77 of Kahului, Maui died on Wednesday, April, 13, 2022. She was born in Puʻunēnē, Hawaiʻi on Dec. 9, 1944.

Audrey was raised in Camp 1, Sparklesville, Hawaiʻi to parents, Flora Gouveia Martin and William Martin.

She graduated from St. Anthony School in 1962.

She married Peter Guerrero in 1966.

Audrey worked for Hawaiian Telephone Company for 38 years.



Audrey is survived by husband, Peter B. Guerrero, sons Roy and David, Brother Bob and his wife Katy Martin, Brother Milton and his wife Kim Martin Nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give thanks to Maui Memorial Hospital and the Kaiser Permanente staff.

Audrey always assured that her children and husband were provided for and helped other people as much as possible.

Funeral Service will be held at Christ the King Church.

Friday, May 13, 2022. Public Viewing 9 a.m.,

Eulogy, 10:45 a.m.,

Mass at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veteran Cemetery.

Family requests no flowers please.