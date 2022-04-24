Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-14
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will peak this morning and then decline through Tuesday, with surf dropping below advisory levels tonight. Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along north and west facing shores through the week. A moderate, long-period south swell will boost surf today, but remain below advisory levels. Locally strong trade winds will maintain moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores into mid week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com