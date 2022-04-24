Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2022

April 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-14
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:21 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:44 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 03:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:21 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will peak this morning and then decline through Tuesday, with surf dropping below advisory levels tonight. Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along north and west facing shores through the week. A moderate, long-period south swell will boost surf today, but remain below advisory levels. Locally strong trade winds will maintain moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores into mid week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




