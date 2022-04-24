Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-14 6-8 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:21 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:44 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:21 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:25 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will peak this morning and then decline through Tuesday, with surf dropping below advisory levels tonight. Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along north and west facing shores through the week. A moderate, long-period south swell will boost surf today, but remain below advisory levels. Locally strong trade winds will maintain moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores into mid week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.