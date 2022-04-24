Maui Now graphic.

A 48-year-old Wailuku man is in critical condition following a motor vehicle crash on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (30) in Waikapū early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at around 5:31 a.m. on April 24, 2022, on the highway, about 0.9 miles south of Olo Place.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Honoapiʻilani Highway at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

According to department reports, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling south on Honoapiʻilani Highway and conducted a left turn to enter a private farm. Upon conducting the left turn, the Toyota pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

A third vehicle, a Toyota Highlander traveling south on Honoapiilani Highway behind the Toyota pickup truck, drove through the debris field of the crash before it was stabilized.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old Wailuku man, sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he remains in critical condition.

The operator of the Toyota pickup truck, a 37-year-old Wailuku man, and the operator of the Toyota Highlander, a 30-year-old Wailuku woman, both reported minor injuries but declined medical treatment. The drivers of both the pickup truck and Highlander were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

The police investigation reveals that the operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

According to a department press release, information gathered during the preliminary investigation leads Traffic Investigators to suspect that the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor to this collision.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.