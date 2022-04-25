Maui Now graphic.

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division issued a total of 195 citations for use of a mobile electronic device while driving during the department’s distracted driving awareness campaign last week.

Police also issued 149 citations for seatbelt violations, 14 tickets for moving violations, and 51 other violations. Officers distributed 41 warning citations, and made two arrests for driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

The effort was part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s U Drive U Text U Pay campaign, and was conducted between April 17-23, 2022.

“The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will continue to show a strong presence on our roadways to enforce all traffic violations,” police said in a press release update.

The ultimate goal, police said, is to make sure those who utilize our roadways are safe. “We humbly ask the public to always drive safely and help us to prevent avoidable crashes that cause injuries and death.”