Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northwest will steadily lower today through Tuesday. Surf will then remain small along north facing shores Wednesday through Friday, with a small northwest swell bringing a slight boost over the weekend.
The current south swell will hold at elevated levels today, then gradually lower Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will hold near seasonal levels Thursday through Saturday, with another south swell giving surf a boost above normal levels on Sunday.
Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near seasonal average through Tuesday. East shore surf will follow trade wind trends, dropping slightly Wednesday and Thursday, then rebuilding Friday through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com