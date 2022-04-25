Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:59 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northwest will steadily lower today through Tuesday. Surf will then remain small along north facing shores Wednesday through Friday, with a small northwest swell bringing a slight boost over the weekend. 


The current south swell will hold at elevated levels today, then gradually lower Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will hold near seasonal levels Thursday through Saturday, with another south swell giving surf a boost above normal levels on Sunday. 


Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near seasonal average through Tuesday. East shore surf will follow trade wind trends, dropping slightly Wednesday and Thursday, then rebuilding Friday through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




