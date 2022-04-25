Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:25 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:59 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest will steadily lower today through Tuesday. Surf will then remain small along north facing shores Wednesday through Friday, with a small northwest swell bringing a slight boost over the weekend.

The current south swell will hold at elevated levels today, then gradually lower Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will hold near seasonal levels Thursday through Saturday, with another south swell giving surf a boost above normal levels on Sunday.

Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near seasonal average through Tuesday. East shore surf will follow trade wind trends, dropping slightly Wednesday and Thursday, then rebuilding Friday through the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.