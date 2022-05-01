Barrio Fiesta. PC: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului will be the site of the 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta. The event takes place over two days, on Friday, May 27 from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2022 event is dedicated in memory of the late Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe, who was the first Chairperson of the Barrio Fiesta. Cabebe also known as the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui” passed away in December 2020.

“Binhi at Ani is forever indebted to Mrs. Cabebe,” said Alfredo Evangelista, co-chairperson of the Barrio Fiesta committee and a former dance student of Cabebe. “Mrs. Cabebe was the first president of Binhi at Ani back in 1985 when it was incorporated. Her contributions to Binhi at Ani and Maui’s Filipino community will never be matched and it’s fitting Binhi at Ani dedicates this Barrio Fiesta–the first live one in two years–in her memory.”

Food, culture, pageantry, contests, and special events will be featured during the 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta.

Traditional Filipino food such as banana lumpia, cascaron, chicharron empanada, dinuguan, gulaman, ice candy, marinated bangus, pansit, pork adobo, pork and peas, pork bbq, pork lumpia, puto, suman, and vegetable lumpia. Favorite local dishes include andagi, bbq beef teriyaki, chow fun, corn, and sweet spicy chicken. A Farmer’s Market will also be offered.

Philippine cultural entertainment features:

The Assumpta Choir – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Dance International Production – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

La Galeria: Compania Baile Filipino – Saturday at 9 p.m.

The Students of Aggie Cabebe – Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Center, there will be a replica of a Bahay Kubo and cultural villages depicting several provinces/regions of the Philippines: Cebu, Cordillera, Ilocos, Metro Manila, Mindanao, and Pangasinan.

Vying for the title of Miss Barrio Fiesta are: Angel Alba, Audryanah Latayada Starmer, and Kyara Tumacder. The crowning will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.

Special Events include:

The Santa Cruzan depicting the finding of the Holy Cross by Queen Helena featuring the Miss Barrio Fiesta queens – Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Service – Saturday at 12 p.m.

Introduction of the Miss Maui Filipina contestants – Saturday at 6 p.m.

Outstanding Housekeepers Awards – Saturday at 8 p.m.

Several contests with large prizes are scheduled:

Any Kine Sisig Challenge – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ($500 first place)

The Barrio Fiesta Voice – Friday at 8:30 p.m. ($500 first place)

Barrio Wear Contest – Saturday at 7 p.m. ($250 first place for male; $250 first place for female)

Climb the Greased Pole Contest – Saturday at 1 p.m. ($500.00 first place)

Da Pansit Eating Contest – Saturday at 3 p.m.–($500 first place)

Do the Sungka – Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ($500.00 first place)

Pabitin – Friday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sabado Art Foundation Keiki Art Party – Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ($500 first place).

Lechon demonstration – Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be freeF food boxes from Maui Food Bank for individuals 65 years and older on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

“We’re very pleased to continue with the preservation of our Filipino culture by annually having the Barrio Fiesta,” said Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, this year’s Chairperson. “The Barrio Fiesta is the longest running Filipino fiesta in the United States and we are proud to have it here on Maui. There is definitely something for everyone. And it’s a great way to continue to share our culture with all of Maui and to be with old and new friends.”

According to Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani, the Barrio Fiesta was initiated by the Maui Filipino Community Council and first held on May 31, 1970 at the War Memorial grounds near the swimming pool. At that time, there was an influx of recent immigrants from the Philippines. The initial purpose of the Barrio Fiesta was to share the Filipino culture with the rest of Maui County and to also instill a sense of pride in local Filipinos of the rich culture of their motherland.

The 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta is funded in part by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office, Office of Economic Development.

Portions of the Barrio Fiesta will be virtually rebroadcast at a later date.