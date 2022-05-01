Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Olowalu: Right shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 12.5 and 14.6, Ukumehane and Luawai Street, on Monday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Olowalu to Lahaina: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 14.5 and 21.8, Luawai Street and Kapunakea Street, on Monday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, May 3 through Thursday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

— Piilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (weekend/weekly work): Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Kaonoulu Street and Līpoa Parkway, on Saturday, April 30 through Friday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for construction of the Kūlanihākoʻi roundabout.

Kīhei (24-hour weekend and weekly/night work): Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the northbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Kaonoulu Street and Līpoa Parkway, on Friday evening, April 29 at 6 p.m. through Monday morning, May 2 at 10 a.m. (24-hour closure), and Monday evening, May 2 through Friday morning, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. (night closure), for construction of the Kūlanihākoʻi roundabout.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Waiʻale Road and East Kaʻahumanu Ave., on Monday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 2, intersection of West Kaʻahumanu Ave. and Kane St., on Tuesday, May 3 through Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. The bike lane, shoulder and sidewalk will be closed.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, W Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Haʻikū: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, E Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for brush cutting.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work on the makai side of the roadway.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for water system improvements.

—Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele Highway, Route 311) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele Highway, Route 311) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.2, Airport Access Road and Hoʻokele Street, on Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane, shoulder and pedestrian sidewalk will be closed.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Ave. (Route 3500) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.1 and 1.1, East Kamehameha Ave. and Airport Access Rd, on Tuesday, May 3 through Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane, shoulder and pedestrian sidewalk will be closed.