Graduates will be celebrated throughout the University of Hawai‘i 10-campus system in a variety of ways this spring. UH West O‘ahu launches commencement season on May 7, with two in-person ceremonies. UH’s spring commencements will conclude with different types of celebrations at campuses across the state on May 14. Some ceremonies include graduates from previous years.

May 14: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College — 5–6:30 p.m.

An in-person ceremony will be held on campus, with no spectator limit. Multiple satellite photo booths and lei stations will be made available throughout the parking lot. There will also be a livestream of the ceremony.

May 7: UH West O‘ahu

Two in-person ceremonies will be held in the campus courtyard. Graduates are limited to four guests.

9 a.m. ceremony for applied science, business administration, education, humanities, and math, natural and health science

1 p.m. ceremony for creative media, public administration and social sciences

May 13: Honolulu Community College—9 a.m.

An in-person ceremony will be held at the Waikīkī Shell. Graduates were able to request four tickets.

May 13: Leeward Community College—10 a.m.–3 p.m.

A drive-through ceremony will be held at the Pu‘uloa (Pearl City) campus for fall 2021 graduates and spring, summer and fall 2022 candidates.

May 13: Kapi‘olani Community College—12–5 p.m.

Graduates will be organized by programs and will participate in a walk-through ceremony. The celebration will include processional, name reading, scroll presentation, conferral of degree, tassel turn, a lei zone and photo spots around campus.

May 13: Kaua‘i Community College—4:30–6:30 p.m.

An in-person ceremony will be held behind the Performing Arts Center. After the ceremony, graduates may meet family and friends on the grass area in between the Performing Arts Building and the Office of Continuing Education.

May 13: Windward Community College—5 p.m.

An in-person ceremony will be held in the Palikū Theatre. Lei giving will follow on the Great Lawn. Each candidate was allowed two tickets. There will also be a livestream of the event.

May 13: Hawai‘i Community College (Hilo)—6 p.m.

An in-person ceremony will be at the Edith Kanaka’ole Tennis Stadium.

May 13–14: UH Mānoa

Three in-person ceremonies for spring 2022 candidates, as well as 2021 and 2020 graduates, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center. All guests are welcome to the ceremonies on a first-come, first-seated basis.

May 13: 5 p.m. (A livestream of the ceremony will be online)

College of Social Sciences

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology

William S. Richardson School of Law

May 14: 9 a.m. (A livestream of the ceremony may be viewed from Murakami Stadium.)

College of Arts, Languages & Letters

College of Natural Sciences

Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge

Interdisciplinary Studies

John A. Burns School of Medicine

Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing

School of Architecture

Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

May 14: 3:30 p.m. (A livestream of the ceremony may be viewed from Murakami Stadium.)

College of Education

College of Engineering

Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management

May 14: UH Hilo—9 a.m.

An in-person ceremony will be held at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multipurpose Stadium. The ceremony is limited to registered graduates and their registered guests. An online component will be available that day.

May 14: Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui (Kona)—10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

A drive-through ceremony will be held on campus. Only graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles.