Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island Summits above 12,500 feet
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. on Monday.
The advisory calls for periods of freezing rain, drizzle and snow at elevations above 12,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches are possible along with light ice accumulations.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.
