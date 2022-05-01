The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The advisory calls for periods of freezing rain, drizzle and snow at elevations above 12,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches are possible along with light ice accumulations.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.