JCSM presents “Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi” on Saturday

May 2, 2022, 8:31 AM HST
“Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi.” PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui presents “Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi” on Saturday, May 7 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 6 to 9 p.m.  Kodomo No Hi is a Japanese tradition that focuses on children; and the evening’s activities present a variety of multi-cultural entertainment and exploratory experiences.  

Featured performers include: Maui Taiko, Maui Buyo Dance Academy, Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band, Zenshin Daiko, Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Ke Kai, The Peek a Bows, Maui Dance Klub, and Dance International Production.  

Maui Taiko at “Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi.” PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Free kid’s crafts and activities will also be offered near center stage.  Make origami crafts with the Maui United Buddhist Women’s Association; play some plantation era games with the A&B Sugar Museum; learn the art of floral arrangement from MOA Hawaii; explore scouting crafts and activities with the Boy Scouts of America; enjoy fan and hachimaki decorating and coloring projects with the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. 

Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Ke Kai at “Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi.” PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

In addition, the Maui County Fire Prevention Bureau will provide free keiki ID’s in a storefront next to Ben Franklin Crafts. For more information, call 808-283-9999.

Maui Dance Klub, and Dance International Production are among the performers at “Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi.” PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

