Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 1, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Mudslide (Steve) Welch

April 2, 1951 – March 11, 2022

Mudslide (Steve) Welch of Follansbee, WV, formerly of Paia and Kihei, Maui and Big Sur, California passed away March 11, 2022 with his wife Nancy and close friends Edgar and Gwen at his bedside under the care of Valley Hospice. He was born in Glendale, California April 2, 1951. He was predeceased in death by his parents Bob and Imogene Welch, and his brother Gary Welch and one niece Misty. In addition to his loving wife Nancy he leaves behind brothers Bob (Julie) Welch and Ron Welch both of California. When he married Nancy he gained a family of daughters that he loved as his own: Christina (Tom) Gianangeli, Tonia (Christian) Fernandez and Nicole Zurcher (Brandon Brodmerkel).He also leaves five grandsons that he loved as much as the air he breathed They are David Locke presently proudly serving in the U.S. Navy, Lukah Youngs, Devin Brodmerkel, Link Brodmerkel and Jacob Fernandez of Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind one niece Jessica Blizzard of Redway, CA and two nephews Mathew and Noah Welch of California. He also leaves behind several great-nieces and one great-nephew.



Mudslide was a guitar picker and songwriter. He was always willing to lend a hand for people needing help. He had one two-word quote that he loved to tell people about, the two words are “Common Courtesy,” he always said if more people would practice it the world would be a better place. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Heaven gained an angel on the day Slide left this earth. For sure.

Dec. 11, 1958 – April 17, 2022

Wilson-Leonardo Espiritu Hernandez, 63 of Kapaau passed away on April 17, 2022 in Kapaʻau. He was born on Dec. 11, 1958, in the Philippines. Wilson-Leonardo worked as a landscaper.

Survivors include spouse Estrelita; son Michael (Juvie) Hernandez of the Philippines; daughters Michelle (Jun) Manantan of Kohala; Mary Fe (Cristopher) Jamias of Maui; mother Conchita Hernandez of the Philippines; brother Noel (Nieves) Hernandez of the Philippines; sisters Marcella Mamuad of the Philippines; Nora Agnes Badua of Kohala; Ruth (Francisco) Villa of Pahala and six grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hawi. He will be sent home to the Philippines for burial.

Peter Paul Soares Sr

June 29, 1944 – March 09, 2022

Peter Paul Soares Sr. 77, of Las Vegas Nevada and formerly of Kahului Maui, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022 in Summerlin Las Vegas with his loving family at his side. He was born to the late Jack and Dolores (Omalza) Soares on June 29, 1944 in Hoolehua on Molokai.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Cheryl; sons Peter Soares Jr (Desiree) and Daniel Soares (Ginger); daughters Tammy Locke (Bruce) and Raynette Yap (Byron); eight grandchildren; Brothers Jacob Soares (Ruth) and Patrick Soares; his extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Hanai son James Hirozawa and Hanai daughter Lynette Sakamura. He is predeceased in death by his first daughter Layne Soares and Brothers Richard and Robert Soares.

Peter retired as a senior supervisor agent at Aloha Airlines. He worked at Hoʻolehua Airport and Kahului Airport for almost 40 years before retiring.

Memorial service for Peter will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Christ the King Church in Kahului from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with Mass at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on June 6, 2022 at Maunaloa Cemetery on Molokaʻi.

Condolences can be sent to: Cheryl Soares, P.O. Box 370835, Las Vegas, NV 89137

Randall Traves Santos

Feb. 4, 1971 – April 8, 2022

Randall Traves Santos, 51, of Mountain View, passed away on April 8, 2022 at the Hilo Medical Center. He was born Feb. 4, 1971 in Honolulu.

Randall is survived by spouse, Monika Santos; mother, Jeanette Cortez; sons, Kawika Mainaaupo Santos, Kevin (Erin) Hegent, Rico Mainaaupo, Randall Kaleo o Keoni Santos II, Edward (Asia) Santos; daughter, Addelyn (Mimi Bug) Hegent; brothers. Brian Santos, Patrick (Doris) Santos, Clifford Santos, Starsky (Sheryl) Cortez; sisters, Darlene Santos, Shana Santos, Lacina Pagan; in addition to nine grandchildren and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7, 2022, at Noon, at ”3 Pavilions”, Keaukaha Beach Park, in Hilo.

Chiree Leilani Pacheco Souza

May 30, 1958 – April 7, 2022

Chiree Leilani Pacheco Souza of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1958, in Wailuku, Maui.

Public Visitation of Urn will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, Wailuku; service will begin at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided throughout the public visitation.

Chiree Leilani Souza was a retired Student Services Coordinator Clerk from Baldwin High School. She is survived by her Husband, Rodney Souza, Daughters, Shanna Souza and Serina Souza, Siblings, Valerie (Bo) Garcia, Richard (January) Pacheco Jr., Nephews, Ronson Balala, Richard Mana Pacheco III and Niece, Febee Gardenia Pacheco and numerous cousins. Chiree was predeceased by her parents, Richard Pacheco, Sr. and Caroline Gonzales Tom and Nephew, Roy Balala Jr.

Jan. 15, 1963 – April 3, 2022

Julia Tilden, 59, passed away April 2022.

Any surviving relatives are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo: 808-935-8445

Walmer Mapuana “Mapu” Holokai

March 10, 1939 – April 9, 2022

Walmer Mapuana “Mapu” Holokai, 83, of Peʻahi, Maui passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in his residence at Hale Mahaolu Elua, Kahului under Hospice Maui care.

Uncle Mapuana was honorably discharged from the United States Army National Guard in 1969 as an SP5 HHC 1st Battalion 299th Infantry. He worked many jobs throughout his lifetime and retired from the Maui Prince Hotel, Makena in 2001. He was an accomplished shoreline fisherman in his younger days who liked roaming the north shore coastline from Halehaku Bay to Kuau for his prized Ulua or Nenue catch. In his elder years he enjoyed searching for native Hawaiian plants at local garage sales which he planted on his birthplace property on Kaupakalua Road, Peahi. He was most proud of a rare ‘Ie ‘Ie (Freycinetia Arborea) vine that he planted, which grows prominently till today along with many variety of Heliconia and ginger plants.

He is survived by his companion Alice Fox. He is also survived by his sister Leinaala Holokai, brother Larry (Anna) Holokai and stepsister Alma Ryan of Oahu and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his companion Helen Bush and parents James Holokai Sr and Victoria Kakalia Lee Holokai. Sisters Charlotte “Tita” Kanaele, Cherylynn “Pepe” Nagata and Luana “Honey Girl” Tianio. Stepbrothers James “Sonnie” Holokai Jr, Joseph “Small Joe” Holokai Jr and Murphy Tau-a Sr, and stepsisters Mabel Grace Holokai and Evangeline Evalani “Eva” Holokai.

Visitation only, over urn, will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary from 5 to 9 p.m. for family and public. Burial of uncle Mapuana’s urn will be done at a later date at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Makawao.

Uncle Mapuana’s nephew, Leighton would like to mahalo his Hospice Maui team; Dr. Chad Farmer, Nurse(s) Emily Machernis, Jenny Bernard, Nalani Freitas, Robin Garrison, Barbara Saust and Trevor McCammack, case worker AJ Smith and Spiritual Bereavement Support, Theresa Fitzgerald. Hale Mahaolu Elua friend(s) Elizabeth “Liz” Hillstorm, Sheri Tomlinson and Melinda Clarke. Yvette Kanaele for her continued comfort, support and unwavering sensitive care provided during the months, weeks, and hours leading up to his final breath on earth. May God bless them all.

