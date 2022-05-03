Maui Cookie Lady owner Mitzi Toro was named the 2022 woman-owned business of the year for Maui County by the US Small Business Administration. Photo Courtesy: Maui Cookie Lady

Mitzi Toro, owner of the Maui Cookie Lady in Makawao, is being honored with the US Small Business Administration’s 2022 woman-owned business of the year award for Maui County at a May 6 ceremony in Honolulu.

The Hawaiʻi-Pacific Islands District Office of the SBA will present 14 awards during the 2022 Small Business Awards at the YMCA from 5 to 7 p.m.

The two other Maui winners are Scott Loomer, president of Truss Systems Hawaii, Inc. of Puʻunene and Lynn Nalani Solu of Kīhei Rent-A-Car.

Loomer was selected as the Small Business Person of the Year Award for Hawaiʻi. It recognizes increases in revenues and sales, job creation and an individual’s response to adversity and innovation in small business operations.

As the state winner, Scott is representing Hawaiʻi in Washington, DC via a virtual celebration of National Small Business Week that ends May 5.

Solu was named the top small business owner of Maui County.

It was the Maui Cookie Ladyʻs first nomination for an SBA award.

“I have been overwhelmed with the incredible support and kindness of our local community when we opened up our shop in the heart of Makawao Town,” Toro said. “This has been a dream to have our own Brick n Mortar for many years.”

With only one location now open 7 days a week in Makawao, Toro said she is “continuously humbled” that local customers make the drive upcountry and visitors plug the company into GPS maps to find the store.

“Our staff is the heart of our business and through their hard work, dedication and the support of my husband, Joey Toro, I feel overwhelming gratitude and determination to keep our business growing, strong and providing delicious sweet treats to our awesome customers,” Toro said.

The Maui Cookie Lady is a distinctive brand of freshly-baked gourmet cookies featuring an array of locally sourced ingredients and all hand-rolled in small batches. Her products are known for creative, decadent flavor combinations and wholesome inclusions.