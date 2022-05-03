Crews from the Maui Department of Public Works have cleared a portion of Piʻilani Highway from Kanaio to Kahikinui, but landslides and roadway damage continue to keep the highway impassable from mile marker 31 through 39.

Public Works crews are working to clear the highway and make repairs. Damage assessments are ongoing. The highway is closed to through traffic until further notice, and highway closure signs have been posted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected road closure areas.