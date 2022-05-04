Haleakalā specialty license plate

Haleakalā Conservancy announced it will take on oversight of the specialty license plate program. This program ensures that 90% of the proceeds generated by the license plate purchases will be dedicated back to Haleakalā National Park to provide funding for critical projects in conservation and education.

“We are thrilled to continue this program and share our love for Haleakalā through the sale of these specialty plates. With Haleakalā Conservancy’s dedicated focus on financially supporting projects that would otherwise go unfunded within our Park, this program allows an opportunity for anyone in Hawaii to show their aloha for Haleakalā,” said Olena Alec, Executive Director of Haleakalā Conservancy.

The Haleakalā National Park specialty license plate is available at any of the Department of Motor Vehicles offices throughout Hawai’i.

Sae Design, a Wailuku graphic design company, designed the plate as a donation to the National Park Service. This specialty plate features the breathtaking landscape of the Haleakalā crater bathed in pre-dawn light. It showcases two endemic species, the nēnē and the ʻāhinahina, or silversword plant, both of which are currently threatened.

The initial cost of this specialty plate is $35.50, and after DMV administration costs, 90% of the proceeds from each plate will go toward funding conservation and education programs. There is an annual fee of $25, so Haleakalā National Park will benefit from continued support each year.

“The proceeds from the sale of the specialty plate will go to funding projects that will protect and restore unique resources and inspire our youth,” said Natalie Gates, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park.

Haleakalā Conservancy is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing funding for vital projects and programs that preserve and protect Haleakalā National Park.