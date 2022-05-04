Mother’s Day takes place on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Scroll down to see a selection of upcoming promotions and deals for Mother’s Day on Maui, including select brunch menus, spa deals, and shopping specials.

Pacific’o on the Beach for Mother’s Day

Crab Crusted Mahi Mahi made with marbled potatoes, lobster-brandy butter and Kula asparagus. PC: Pacific’o on the Beach

Though usually closed on Sundays, Pacific’o on the Beach will be open on Sunday, May 8 in celebration of Mother’s Day with a special menu offering.

On Mother’s Day only from 5-9 p.m., guests can enjoy a beachfront view as they dine on Crab Crusted Mahi Mahi made with marbled potatoes, lobster-brandy butter and Kula asparagus.

Pacific’o on the Beach is located on Front Street in Lahaina. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are recommended, call 808-667-4341. For more information, visit www.pacificomaui.com.

Image courtesy of Maui Ocean Center and Seascape Restaurant.

Seascape Mother’s Day prix fixe menu

Seascape restaurant in Māʻalaea offers a sustainable mean Mother’s can enjoy on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A four-course prix fixe menu includes a starter, choice of soup or salad, main course, and a dessert, all crafted with fresh local ingredients.

Cost is $59 per person. Tax and gratuity are not included.

A full menu is available here. Click here for reservations. Final seating at 3:30 pm.

Treat Your Mom to Brunch with Moku Roots’ Special Mother’s Day Menu

Treat your mom to vegan brunch with Moku Roots

Treat your mom to a special vegan brunch this Mother’s Day at Moku Roots at Lahaina Gateway. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can celebrate with a variety of special food and mimosa offerings.

Offerings include:

Cinna-mom Rolls – vegan cinnamon rolls

Krab Kake Benny – heart of palm “crab” benedict

Vegan Mom-let – locally grown yuca stuffed with mushrooms and kale, served with side salad and avocado

Love Your Mother Salad – mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, local vegetables and fried vegan cheese balls served with toast

For more information, visit www.mokuroots.com or call 808-214-5106. Reservations are not required.

‘Ahumanu.

“Brunch for the Mamas” buffet benefit for Hale Makua

“Brunch for the Mamas” buffet. This event celebrates motherhood and the proceeds go towards helping Hale Makua continue its mission to provide compassionate care to the kūpuna on Maui.

“Brunch for the Mamas” will be held on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club from 10 a..m to 1 p.m. and offers a brunch buffet which includes prime rib.

Entertainment includes shopping and activities with local vendors from Mana Up, For the Love of Plants Hawaiʻi, and Remedy Studio Maui; music by Ahumanu; prize giveaways; and the event is hosted by Alaka’i Paleka. For more info and tickets, go to https://www.halemakua.org/mom or call 808-871-9271 if you wish to purchase tickets by check.

The Shops at Wailea and Lahaina Gateway are showing Maui moms love with Mother’s Day Instagram Giveaways exclusively for Maui residents. PC: Courtesy

The Shops at Wailea and Lahaina Gateway Instagram giveaways

The Shops at Wailea and Lahaina Gateway are showing Maui moms love with Mother’s Day Instagram Giveaways exclusively for Maui residents. Starting Friday, April 29 through Thursday, May 5, Maui residents can participate via Instagram @TheShopsatWailea and @LahainaGateway for a chance win Mother’s Day gift packs including items such as a Loco Moco Pareo from Tori Richard, an ultra-plush bamboo bathrobe from Cariloha, gift certificates to Kīhei Caffe and Moku Roots and more.

To enter, Instagram users must ‘follow’ The Shops at Wailea and/or Lahaina Gateway on Instagram, ‘like’ the Mother’s Day Giveaway post and ‘comment’ the name of the best mom they know. For Lahaina Gateway only, bonus entries can be earned by sharing the post to your story and tagging the Center.

One winner will then be chosen at random from each Center and announced on Friday, May 6 on each of their Instagram stories. The winners will then be contacted directly to coordinate the prize collection. This contest is open to Maui residents only. Accounts must be public to enter. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. HST on Thursday, May 5.

Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Mother’s Day specials

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is celebrating this Mother’s Day with specials this week leading up to and on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 8, Ulana Terrace will host a special brunch in celebration of Mother’s Day. The annual brunch, will offer cuisines and dishes from the likes of chilled poached shrimp and sushi to a prime rib roast and a dessert bar featuring more than 10 different house made pastries.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Ulana Terrace: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $130 per adult; $60 per child ages 6 to 12 years. For reservations, call 808-669-6200 or visit OpenTable.com. Valet parking is complimentary.

Beginning on May 1 and available through May 8, the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Spa will debut its exclusive Mother’s Day spa menu. Signature Mother’s Day Spa treatments include:

Knesko Rose Quartz Facial: 80 minutes, $285

Blushing Agave And Honey Butter Massage: 80 minutes, $285

Champagne Breeze Pedicure: 55 minutes $105

Bubbles and Blow Dry: $85 to $100 depending on length of hair.

To learn more, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/maui.

File photo credit: Sun Dancer for Maui Chamber Orchestra

Maui Chamber Orchestra on Mother’s Day weekend

Maui Chamber Orchestra returns to the stage May 7-8, 2022 on Mother’s Day weekend after a two year pandemic hiatus.

It’s their first full orchestra concert since December 2019, and takes place at the Historic ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku.

Iggy Jang, concertmaster of Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra, appears as Guest Conductor and Violin Soloist, leading the ensemble of 35 players in works by Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and Beethoven.

Tickets range from $30 to $60, and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at mauichamberorchestra.org or the ʻĪao Theater Box Office.

The concert will be offered twice: