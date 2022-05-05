Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 4-6 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 10-14 10-14 7-10 7-10 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:55 AM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:04 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large south swell will continue to generate advisory-level for exposed south facing shores today, before slowly easing into the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up today, then drop off Friday into the weekend as a late-season north-northwest swell moves out. Expect the summer-like trend up north to return for next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.