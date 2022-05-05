Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2022

May 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
10-14
10-14
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:04 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large south swell will continue to generate advisory-level for exposed south facing shores today, before slowly easing into the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up today, then drop off Friday into the weekend as a late-season north-northwest swell moves out. Expect the summer-like trend up north to return for next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Missing Visitor Fails To Return From Jog In Kipahulu Maui  2Maui Cookie Lady Wins Sbas Woman Owned Business Of The Year Award For The County  3Visitor Accused Of Biting Officer Following Arrest For Disorderly Conduct At Kihei Bar  4Hawaiʻi Youth Poet Laureate Picked But College Dreams On Hold Due To Expenses  5Molokaʻi Traffic Stop Nets Loaded Firearm Drugs  6Moon Jelly Found Off Maui Is Big But Common And Non Threatening