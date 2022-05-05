Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|7-10
|7-10
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large south swell will continue to generate advisory-level for exposed south facing shores today, before slowly easing into the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up today, then drop off Friday into the weekend as a late-season north-northwest swell moves out. Expect the summer-like trend up north to return for next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com