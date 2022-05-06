Mayor Michael Victorino announced the award of three grants to three nonprofit groups, for fiscal year 2022, totaling $84,000 for Maui County youth programs and leadership development.

“These grants are a public investment in our youth,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “Maui County will benefit from their civic involvement and forward-thinking solutions to many problems. These emerging leaders will decide the future of this community.”

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi has received $40,000 for its Maui Girl Scout Leadership Experience and After School Leadership Program. This program will enable Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi to provide leadership training to 290 girls, ranging from 5 to 18 years old. This includes 110 girls who are from low-income families that would benefit from the After School Leadership Program. The programs will focus on 21st century careers, develop Maui County’s future workforce leadership through education, training and providing skill-based experiences.

Maui Economic Development Board has been awarded a $34,000 grant for the Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Program. The leadership development program will be expanded to include current issues facing Maui County and explore ways to improve Maui County’s economy.

CLIMBHI has received a $10,000 grant for ClimbHI Bridge. This is an online tool to connect educators and businesses virtually to explore ways to inspire youths to become economically self-sufficient through living-wage jobs and business opportunities near residential areas in Maui County.