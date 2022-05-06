Royal Kā‘anapali, Hole 5 Green, Sunset. Image courtesy of 2022 HHSAA Girls & Boys Golf Championships sponsored by the David S. Ishii Foundation.

After a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated 2022 HHSAA Girls & Boys Golf Championships sponsored by the David S. Ishii Foundation will be contested from May 6 to 10 on the Kā‘anapali Kai (girls) and Royal Kā‘anapali (boys) golf courses.

The state’s marquee high school tournament will feature 64 girls and 96 boys competing as individuals and teams.

“Kā‘anapali is proud to host the HHSAA Golf Championships for the fifth time,” said Sherrie Golden, Head Golf Professional. “Our Royal Kā‘anapali and Kā‘anapali Kai courses will provide a competitive landscape for these student-athletes. We look forward to supporting the best players in the state of Hawai’i and are proud of their achievements.”

The HHSAA Golf Championships have successfully identified Hawaiʻi’s best players for decades. The Boys Golf Championships began in 1966 and Girls in 1994. Notable HHSAA winners who have enjoyed success professionally include David Ishii (1973), Tom Wendell (1974), Stephanie Kono (2006) and many others.

In 1997, Hawai‘i Sports Hall of Fame member David S. Ishii – the 1973 state champion from Kaua‘i High School – created the David S. Ishii Foundation to fund the HHSAA Golf Championships. Ishii and his charity have continued to provide financial aid ever since for those pursuing excellence in junior golf.

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Dates: Friday, May 6 to Saturday, May 7, 2022

Location: Kā‘anapali Kai, Lahaina, Maui

Yardage (Par): 6,100 (70)

Format: Two days; 18 holes each day; 4-count-3

Tee Times: 7 a.m. starts on split tees (ten-minute intervals); Rd. 2 leaders will tee off around 8:40 a.m.

Defending Team Champion: Waiakea (2019)

Defending Individual Champion: Lei Chung, Leilehua (2019)

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Dates: Monday, May 9 to Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Location: Royal Kā‘anapali, Lahaina, Maui

Yardage (Par): 6,800 (72)

Format: Two days; 18 holes each day; 5-count-4

Tee Times: 7 a.m. starts on split tees (nine-minute intervals); Rd. 2 leaders will tee off around 9 a.m.

Defending Team Champion: Hawai‘i Baptist Academy (2019)

Defending Individual Champion: Jake Sequin, Mid-Pacific (2019)

GIRLS INDIVIDUALS & SCHOOLS

O‘ahu Interscholastic Association (OIA): Kahuku, Kaiser, Kalani, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, Leilehua, McKinley, Mililani, Moanalua, Pearl City, Roosevelt

Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH): Hawaii Baptist Academy, Iolani, La Pietra, Mid-Pac Institute, Punahou

Maui Interscholastic League (MIL): Baldwin, Kamehameha Schools Maui, King Kekaulike, Maui High

Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF): Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i, Waiakea

Kaua‘i Interscholastic Federation (KIF): Island School, Kaua‘i High

BOYS INDIVIDUALS & SCHOOLS

O‘ahu Interscholastic Association (OIA): Aiea, Campbell, Castle, Kailua, Kalaheo, Kalani, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, Kapolei, McKinley, Mililani, Moanalua, Pearl City, Radford, Waianae and Waipahu.

Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH): Hanalani, Hawaii Baptist Academy, Iolani, Le Jardin Academy, Maryknoll School, Mid-Pac Institute, Punahou, Saint Louis

Maui Interscholastic League (MIL): Baldwin, Kamehameha Schools Maui, Maui High, Seabury Hall

Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF): Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i, Kealakehe, Makau Lani, Waiakea

Kaua‘i Interscholastic Federation (KIF): Island School, Kaua‘i High, Waimea