Kā‘anapali Kai Course, Hole 12.

Fueled by a three-under 67 on the Kā‘anapali Kai Course, Raya Nakao (Punahou) holds a two-shot lead after day one in the 2022 Hawai’i High School Athletic Association Girls Golf Championships sponsored by the David S. Ishii Foundation.

Mid-Pacific’s Eunice Han sits two strokes back after a one-under 69. A three-way tie for third (+1) includes Leia Chung (Leilehua), Kiersten Saludares (Waiakea) and Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani).

Punahou’s Raya Nakao (second from left) leads after Rd. 1 of the Girls Individual Championships

Nakao won the ILH Golf Championship earlier this season. She also came in second place in the 2022 Hawaii State Amateur Championship, the 2021 North and South Junior Amateur and the 2021 Jenny K Wilson Invitational. The Lady Falcons (Kalani) won the OIA Championship earlier this season at Pearl Country Club, with Kara Kaneshiro taking home the Individual OIA trophy.

“We always enjoy hosting our season finale at Kā‘anapali,” said Stephen Perry, tournament director of the HHSAA Golf Championships. “Their friendly staff and volunteers help us stage unforgettable events for our amazing student-athletes.”

With resilient performances by Kara Kaneshiro (T3) and Kailee McKee (T6), Kalani High School leads the Girls Team Championships after Rd. 1 at 216 (+6). Perennial favorite Punahou is four strokes behind at 220 (+10). Rounding out the top five are Mililani (+18), Baldwin (+23) and Iolani (+26). Since 2007, Punahou has won an impressive 11 of the past 13 Girls State Team Championships.

Teal Matsueda is all smiles after her Kalani Falcons lead Rd. 1 of the Girls Team Championships

“We are pleased to play a small role in the larger growth of junior golf in Hawaii,” said Karl Reul, general manager of Kā‘anapali Golf Courses. “Today’s players are incredible, and we look forward to crowning a worthy champion tomorrow for the 2022 HHSAA Girls Golf Championships.”

Mid Pacific’s Eunice Han (-1) dials in her approach shot on No. 17

The final round begins on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. with split tees. Leaders tee off at 8:40 a.m. Fans can attend for free to support their favorite player or school, with walking spectators encouraged.

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Dates: Fri, May 6 – Sat, May 7, 2022

Location: Kā‘anapali Kai, Lahaina, Maui

Yardage (Par): 6,100 (70)

Format: Two days; 18 holes each day; 4-count-3

Defending Team Champion: Waiakea (2019)

Defending Individual Champion: Lei Chung, Leilehua (2019)