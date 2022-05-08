Maui News

Kāʻeo residential project at Mākena set to start

May 8, 2022, 9:00 PM HST
* Updated May 8, 9:01 PM
Mākena Landing (located near project site). File photo by Wendy Osher.

Construction begins Monday, May 9, on the north portion of Kāʻeo, a residential community project being developed by the Mākena Golf & Beach Club in South Maui.

The 47 acre project will consist of a 103-unit mixed-use community with 30 multi-family units, including 4 workforce housing units, 18 single-family cottages, 32 single-family custom lots, and 14 condominium units. There’s also approximately 27,300 square feet of commercial space planned, that is the home of a future Mākena Cultural & Heritage Center and public retail village

The project is located makai of Makena Alanui Road, and mauka of Keoneʻōʻio Road, with Honoiki Street running east to west through the site.

Construction of the northern portion of this project – located north of Honoiki Street – includes the creation of 21 custom home lots spread over 21.6 acres. About 10 of those acres will remain intact except for the removal of invasive trees to be replaced with native vegetation before being placed in preservation in accordance with the State of Hawai‘i’s Department of Land and Natural Resources. 

Protective, safety, dust, and silt fences will begin being installed on Monday. There will be no planned road closures for this portion of the project and plans do not affect any public parking in the area. This portion of the project is expected to be completed by mid to late 2023.

“We have spent the last eight years working with our neighbors, the kama‘āina of the area, community groups and government agencies and built relationships to be better stewards of this area,” said Kaʻimi Judd, Vice President of development for Mākena Golf & Beach Club in a press release. “We are tasked to create a project that over time regenerates native flora, honors the stories and family legacies of the area and ensures our impact on the area is measured and well managed.”

More information on the project is posted online at www.makenainfo.com.

