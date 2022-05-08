Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:37 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades. Surf along south facing shores will return to the seasonal levels tonight and Sunday as the south swell continues to slowly fade. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week with mainly small background northerly pulses moving through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.