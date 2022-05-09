Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 8, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Marcia Haunani Uwekoolani Akahi

May 12, 1948 – April 16, 2022

Marcia Akahi is predeceased by parents William and Marie Kaiwi Uwekoolani.

Survived by her spouse John Freitas, Sisters, Hazel Dennis (Michael+), Gail Haupu (Harold+), Jane Garbin (Sandro); brothers, Harvey Uwekoolani (+) (Georgianna) and Louis Uwekookani; daughter, Ernestine Akahi; sons, Edwin Akahi (+), Lloyde Akahi, Jason Akahi (Kelly); grandchildren, Ashly Akahi (Tatiana), Hoku Arcangle, Jaymeson Akahi, Shanice Akahi, Shyann Akahi (+), Diego Akahi and Ava Akahi.

Mahalo to Maui Memorial ICU and Islands Hospice Maui, Millie and Karen Kelepolo Wong and our Akahi Uwekoolani Ohana.

Come celebrate Marcia’s life at Iao Valley, Pavillion #7 on May 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

March 26, 1931 – April 3, 2022

George Teichi Nakamoto, 91, of Hilo, passed away on April 3, 2022. He was born March 26, 1931 in Hilo.

George is survived by sons, Shawn (Kodie) Nakamoto, Neal (Cindy) Nakamoto; brother, Roy Nakamoto; sister, Gladys (Roy) Sonomura, in addition to numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held.

Ronald “Ron” Redwell

Aug. 16, 1948 – April 21, 2022

Ronald “Ron” Redwell of Lahaina, Maui passed away on April 21, 2022 in Wailuku, Maui. He is the son of Edward and Tecaro Redwell, born on Aug. 16, 1948 in Los Angeles, California.

Ron is survived by his daughter Raven Tanner Redwell, Hanai daughter Aaliyah Baker, and sisters Dolores Wong and Jann Washington-Willams, sister-in-law Laurie A Laurie, and brother-in-law Raymond Laurie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Those left to cherish his memory are Hanai family members, numerous friends and dive family members, and a multitude of others.

Ron was preceded in death by his son Remington Redwell, wife Tamera Redwell, mother Tecaro Redwell, father Edward Redwell, and grandmother Lola Redwell.

He served in the United States Army (Vietnam) until 1971 when he was honorably discharged and returned to Los Angeles, California. Ron spent his lifetime as an Independent Printer, Boys Scout Troop Leader, Property Manager and finally found his life’s calling in Scuba Diving. Through scuba diving he was able to meet his future wife Tammy – who he married and helped certify in scuba diving. They relocated to Maui after a brief vacation and the rest was history. Ron dedicated his life to diving for over 40 years. He revered teaching and certifying new divers to enjoy the sport of scuba diving.

The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all the staff of Vetrans Affairs, Liberty Dialysis, Maui Memorial Medical Center, and all of his doctors, nurses, and counselors for the special care Ron received.

Services for Ron will be held on May 12, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Maui 96732. Viewing will begin at 8 a.m. and the prayer service at 10 a.m. Facial masks are required to be used while in the facility.

Dean Kevin Michael Rosile

Aug. 5, 1963 – April 22, 2022

Dean Kevin Michael Rosile, 58, of Kailua Kona passed away on April 22, 2022 in Kailua Kona. He was born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Pasadena, California. Growing up, he enjoyed the casual southern California life, surfing and music. He met his wife Jennifer when he worked as a flooring company representative. That job was good for Dean since he was definitely a people person, bringing out the best in everyone he met. After his heart attack in 2010, they moved to Kona in the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, where he worked as a manager for a food distribution company.

Dean is survived by his wife Jennifer; son Frank Almond of San Diego, California; brothers Rodney Rosile of Mexico; Greg (Lisa) Rosile of Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi; and countless family and friends who loved him dearly. Dean left his imprint on the souls of all he encountered throughout his life.

Private services will be held.

John Edward Barsell Jr.

Nov. 25, 1933 – April 29, 2022

John Edward Barsell, Jr., 88 of Kamuela passed away on April 29, 2022 in Kamuela. He was born on Nov. 25, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois. John served our Country in the Air Force and Navy, and worked as Deputy Attorney General for the California State Attorney General’s Office.

Survivors include spouse Sandra; daughters Carolyn Mondot of Reno, Nevada; Elizabeth Barsell of Danville, California; sons John (Gia) Barsell of Alamo, California; Michael (Tracy) Barsell of Walnut Creek, California; brother Richard Barsell of San Diego, California; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at.11:30 a.m. at West Hawaiʻi Veteran’s Cemetery with burial to follow.

Nov. 5, 1961 – April 21, 2022

Lise-Lotte “Lisa” Owen

Lise-Lotte “Lisa” Owen

Feb. 24, 1944 – April 17, 2022

Lise-Lotte “Lisa” Owen, 78 – beloved mother, musician, teacher and friend – passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side.

Lisa was born on Feb. 24, 1944, in Stockholm, Sweden, with an innate love for music. As a very young child, she would accompany her family to community dances and stand spellbound watching the musicians. When Lisa was 10 years old, she watched a marching band from a nearby school pass through her street, and at that moment she fell in love with brass instruments, wanting nothing more than to play one herself. Her wish came true at age 11, when she started playing the trumpet in her school band, then later the trombone, and finally the tuba. At 12 years old, Lisa became the first female tuba player in Stockholm, following a life path wherein music would always be her greatest passion.

Throughout Lisa’s teenage years, she toured Scandinavia and Germany with a highly prestigious youth symphony, and later an all-girl band. Living in youth hostels with other young musicians, spending her summers on the road, practicing every morning and performing every evening was a dream come true for her.

When Lisa was 17, she married an American and moved to northern California, where she later had four children and temporarily put her music career on hold to be a wonderful, loving mother.

Lisa had a knack for bringing music into her community wherever she went. While living in California, she was the principal tubist of the Bay Area Women’s Philharmonic, Sacramento Symphony, Sierra Philharmonics, Nevada County Concert Band, and was also a popular free-lance musician and soloist with many other musical organizations. She also led her own groups: Grass Valley Brass Quintet and South Yuba Tuba Ensemble. In 1998, Lisa recorded a ragtime album, “Buffalo Rag,” with well-known pianist and ragtime historian Elliot Adams.

Lisa obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Music, and after moving to Maui in 1988, she was the Musical Director at Seabury Hall for almost 20 years – one of the greatest joys of her life! Lisa loved her students, she was devoted to sharing her joy of music with them, she enjoyed being a part of their lives and watching them grow and develop into both remarkable musicians and young adults. She was thrilled when she saw her students pursue musical careers of their own, knowing she played a role in their life paths.

Besides teaching music, Lisa was also the principal tubist for the Maui Symphony, the Maui Pops Orchestra and the Maui Chamber Orchestra. She was the founder and leader of the Moonglow All-Star Swing Band, Maui Brass Ensemble, Maui Christmas Tuba Ensemble, High Seas Dixieland Band, Village Musicians German Band, and The Ragtime Three. Lisa also served as Conductor for the Maui Pops Orchestra’s children’s concerts.

Having thoroughly enjoyed playing in local community bands in California, Lisa dreamed of starting a community band on Maui. In February 2003, she founded the Maui Community Band. A small gathering of musicians met for a first rehearsal under her baton. Many of the musicians were jazz musicians who wanted to hone their music-reading skills. Others were high school students wanting more playing opportunities. The majority, however, were musicians who had played in the local school band programs but had long since graduated. It was an exciting first rehearsal with borrowed music and high expectations. Today, the band has over 40 members ranging in ages from 8-78 and representing all walks of life. Their repertoire includes marches, Broadway tunes, Hawaiian songs, pop, rock, jazz, holiday music, and general concert band literature.

Lisa will always be dearly loved and remembered by all who knew her. She was funny, generous, caring and kind to everyone, she embraced and respected the Hawaiian culture, always looking for a way to give back to the local community that she loved so much. She was a truly wonderful mother who loved her children fully and unconditionally, encouraging and laughing with them through all of their adventures, misadventures and triumphs.

Lisa was buried at Valley Isle Memorial Park & Cemetery in Haiku with family only in attendance. She is survived by her brother, Börje Hjorth; four children, Eva Rickord, Erik Owen, Greta Bosnjak and Berit Owen; and four grandchildren, Aidan Rickord, David Owen, Steven Owen and Braxton Kolomitz.

A Celebration of Life will be held for all who loved Lisa on Sunday, July 17, in Kahului. For more information, please contact Eva Rickord at [email protected]

“Afterglow”

I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;

Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.