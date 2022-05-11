From left to right – 2022 Chefs — Enrique “Henry” Tariga, Seascape Māʻalaeʻa at Maui Ocean Center; Kalei Ducheneau, Mala Ocean Tavern; Jonathan Pasion, Kō Restaurant at The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui; Damian Rubio, Merriman’s Kapalua; Marc McDowell, SixtyTwo MarcKet; Nolan Gonzales, Tin Roof and Ryan Fox, Humuhumunukunukuapuaʻa at Grand Wailea.

Officially within the 30-day mark of the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair, event presenter Maui County Farm Bureau announces the 12 dishes by the 12 participating chefs for this year’s Grand Taste. The 2022 Grand Taste event takes place on Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Ulupono Initiative.

Admission is free to the overall AgFest; however, there is a fee for Grand Taste. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 day of. Tickets may be purchased online at mauiagfest.org or directly on Eventbrite.

While Grand Taste is a festive occasion for Maui’s agriculture, culinary and hospitality industries, these communities are mourning the sudden passing of Executive Chef Tylun Pang of The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, on May 6. “Widely recognized as everyone’s favorite chef, especially to the generations of chefs he mentored during his 35-plus years working in Maui kitchens, Chef Pang’s passing is a huge loss,” event organizers said.

To honor his legacy, MCFB has renamed its Fan-Favorite Award to the Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite Award. “The naming recognizes the tremendous impact Chef Pang has had on so many of Maui’s important chefs, from Perry Bateman at Mama’s Fish House, to Isaac Bancaco at Pacific’o on the Beach in Lahaina, to Kyle Kawakami of Maui Fresh Streatery, and most especially, to the numerous chefs, cooks, and culinary employees he worked and laughed with everyday at the hotel,” according to organizers.























This year, Chef Pang registered Jonathan Pasion to represent the The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, in Grand Taste, saying, “It’s time to let the young guys have fun and show what they can do.” In fact, the last time MCFB held AgFest and Grand Taste in 2019, Chef Pang’s Pastry Chef Amber Ching won “Best Overall” and “Fan-Favorite.” That was a happy and proud moment for Chef Pang.

Grand Taste 2022 features the creations of 12 local chefs who will vie for the newly renamed “Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite” Award. Each chef has selected a locally grown ingredient and will create a dish to showcase that main ingredient. Grand Taste judges give out awards for “Best Protein,” “Best Vegetarian” and “Best Overall.” Ticket holders try all 12 dishes and then vote for their favorite, with awards announced at 4 p.m.

Chef Marc McDowell, SixtyTwo MarcKet. Dish: SixtyTwo MarcKet Super Veggie Slider with Lapa'au Farms Beets, Herb Feta Relish, and Sherry Aioli

Following is the list of Grand Taste dishes by the participating chefs (dishes subject to change based on availability of products and produce):

Chef Marc McDowell, SixtyTwo MarcKet – Main ingredient: Lapaʻau Farms Mixed Variety Beets. Dish: SixtyTwo MarcKet Super Veggie Slider with Lapa‘au Farms Beets, Herb Feta Relish & Sherry Aioli

Chef Ryan Fox, Humuhumunukunukuapuaʻa at Grand Wailea – Main ingredient: Fish / Dish: Ahi Ceviche

Chef Matt Dela Cruz, Humble Market Kitchin’ – Main ingredient: Moloka‘i Venison / Dish: Moloka‘i Venison Gyoza, Venison Crisps, Kiawe Smoked Bone Marrow Aioli & Lup Cheong Chili Crunch

Chef Jonathan Pasion, Kō Restaurant at The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui – Main ingredient: Taro / Dish: Taro Bao Buns

Chef Ryan Luckey, Leilani’s on the Beach – Main ingredient: Maui Nui Venison / Dish: Braised Maui Nui Venison Shank, Portuguese Bean Soup, Chili Pepper Mayonnaise & Charred Green Onion

Chef Joey Macadangdang, Maca Dang Dang – Main ingredient: Maui Cattle Co. Beef Cheeks / Dish: Maui Cattle Co. Beef Cheeks Cansi with ʻUlu

Chef Kalei Ducheneau, Mala Ocean Tavern – Main ingredient: Seafood / Dish: Seafood Sausage

Chef Damian Rubio, Merriman’s Kapalua – Main ingredient: Kauaʻi Shrimp / Dish: Guajillo Spice Kauaʻi Shrimp with Upcountry Vegetables & Cornbread

Chef Sue Kwok, Montage Kapalua – Main ingredient: Pork and ʻUlu / Dish: Oeufs en “Mauirette”

Chef Jessie Anacieto, Roy’s Kā’anapali – Main ingredient: Pork / Dish: Braised Pork Belly Laulau, Lūʻaū Puree, Smoked Lomilomi Kona Kampachi, Poi Vinaigrette

Chef Enrique “Henry” Tariga, Seascape Māʻalaeʻa at Maui Ocean Center – Main ingredient: ‘Ulu / Dish: Spicy ʻUlu Poke with Guacamole over Taro & Sweet Potato Chips

Chef Nolan Gonzales, Tin Roof – Main ingredient: Maui Cattle Co. Beef Short Rib (boneless) / Dish: Pulang Adobo Noodles (Red Adobo Noodles)

Chef Damian Rubio, Merriman’s Kapalua. Dish: Guajillo Spice Kauaʻi Shrimp with Upcountry Vegetables & Cornbread

Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair will take place at War Memorial Special Events Field on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This year marks the 13th celebration of AgFest, bringing with it all the fun, enthusiasm and awareness of the essential role that agriculture plays in Maui’s economy, environment and lifestyle,” according to event organizers.

All the signature events are back—from the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, to the Grand Taste, Keiki Zone,Maui 4-H Livestock Show & Auction, Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market and Ag Education—plus an array of food booths and food trucks. As always, admission is free. Parking is $5.

AgFest is hosted by MCFB and Maui 4-H Livestock Association in partnership with the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development, along with sponsors and industry allies. Gold sponsors are A&B Inc., Bayer, Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association; Pacific Media Group, Pukalani Superette, Ulupono Initiative. Bronze sponsors include Young Brothers and Hawaiian Electric.

For a final schedule of events and to purchase tickets for Grand Taste and Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, visit www.MauiAgFest.org.