War Memorial Complex facilities will be closed to the general public on May 20 and May 21 for graduation ceremonies hosted by Baldwin and Maui high schools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The following facilities will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21:

War Memorial Football Stadium

Satoki Yamamoto Track & Field

War Memorial Stadium Parking Lot

War Memorial Tennis Courts

War Memorial Little League Fields #1-5

Sakamoto Pool

War Memorial Gymnasium Parking Lot

An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is available at bit.ly/HIDOE2022graduations. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.

This weekend, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts in-person ceremonies on Saturday, May 14 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Kahului campus. There’s no spectator limit at the UHMC event. Multiple satellite photo booths and lei stations will be made available throughout the parking lot. There will also be a livestream of the UHMC ceremony.

2022 Graduation Ceremonies

Maui public high school graduations