Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy through tomorrow, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend and into early next week Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through tomorrow then trend down over the weekend and into early next week.
Background south swells will keep surf from going flat along south facing shores through the weekend. Increasing surf trends are expected early next week as several overlapping 1 to 2 foot medium to long period south swells fill in.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
