Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:23 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:05 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:36 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy through tomorrow, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend and into early next week Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through tomorrow then trend down over the weekend and into early next week.

Background south swells will keep surf from going flat along south facing shores through the weekend. Increasing surf trends are expected early next week as several overlapping 1 to 2 foot medium to long period south swells fill in.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.