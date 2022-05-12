Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:15 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:23 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:05 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:36 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy through tomorrow, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend and into early next week Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through tomorrow then trend down over the weekend and into early next week. 


Background south swells will keep surf from going flat along south facing shores through the weekend. Increasing surf trends are expected early next week as several overlapping 1 to 2 foot medium to long period south swells fill in. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Brush Fire At Pulehu Road Results In Road Closure  2Lawsuit Against Maui County Remains Despite Councils Vote To Allow Taser Sales  3May 5 11 2022 Covid 19 Update 6 Deaths 5768 New Infections In Hawaiʻi  4States 192m Housing Civic Center Project In Kahului Advances  5Countdown To 2022 Maui Agfest 4 H Livestock Fair  6State Officials Indoor Masking For Hawaiʻi Public Schools Will Remain Through Summer