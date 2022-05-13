Maui News

Hāna Highway nightly closures a Mile 4.3, May 23-26

May 13, 2022, 8:54 AM HST
* Updated May 13, 10:47 AM
Hana Highway. PC: Wendy Osher

Nightly full closures of Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions at Mile 4.3 in the vicinity of Door of Faith Road will take place from 9 p.m. on Monday, May 23, through 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation made the announcement, saying construction will include soil boring work to support emergency culvert repairs.

A full closure of Hāna Highway is needed as there will be no room to pass once the drill rig truck is in place. In the event of an emergency, trucks will be moved aside to let first responders pass.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. First responders have also been notified of the closure.

All roadwork is weather permitting.

