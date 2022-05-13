PC: Maui Now (file)

To address vehicles in noncompliance with existing County and State Regulations, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division announced it will be conducting a Tints and Tires enforcement event.

Beginning May 16 and continuing through May 22, 2022, motorists will see heightened traffic enforcement regarding window tints, mudguards, bumper heights, modified mufflers, and excessively loud stereos.

Police announced the following fines:

Tinted Glaze Glass – Owner $287

Windshields/fenders/bumpers required $72

Mudguards Required $72

Delinquent Vehicle Tax $70

No Current Safety Check/Expired $70

No License Plate, Obstructed/Unclean Plate $70

Defective Tail, Brake, or License Plate Light $47

Excessive noise, modified muffler $72

Regulation of bumper height $137

Prohibited Noise – Court

This campaign effort is in response to multiple citizen complaints relating to these types of vehicle violations, according to a department press release.

On May 17, 2022, fronting the Wailuku, Kīhei, and Lahaina Police Stations, Traffic Division personnel will be conducting free window tint and bumper height measurements.

Officers will be available between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. to answer any questions related to vehicle regulations.

Police say participants who go to the stations can be anonymous for the assessment and not be issued a citation for any violation(s) and will be granted a grace period to address any violation(s).