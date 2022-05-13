Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:36 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:15 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:35 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:01 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough into the weekend, then ease Sunday into early next week as the trades diminish. Surf along all other shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background south to southeast energy moving through. The small northwest swell that arrived Thursday will linger today, then move out over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a new, long-period south swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
