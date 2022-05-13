Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:36 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:15 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:35 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:01 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough into the weekend, then ease Sunday into early next week as the trades diminish. Surf along all other shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background south to southeast energy moving through. The small northwest swell that arrived Thursday will linger today, then move out over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a new, long-period south swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.