Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough into the weekend, then ease Sunday into early next week as the trades diminish. Surf along all other shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background south to southeast energy moving through. The small northwest swell that arrived Thursday will linger today, then move out over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a new, long-period south swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com