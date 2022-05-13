A three-day soccer camp hosted by ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i is taking place on Maui this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo by Rodney S. Yap.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a three-day soccer camp hosted by ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i is taking place on Maui today through Sunday.

Hawai‘i Youth ID and Collegiate Camp offers local youth athletes the opportunity to train with top collegiate coaches from across the country.

The camp began today at Central Maui Sports Complex and continues throughout the weekend at Keopuolani Park.

Age categories include Youth ID for 8- to 14-year-olds and a Collegiate Camp for 15- to 18-year-old players. More than 250 players will attend the camp, which provides the young players with high level training and competition to ensure their readiness for national competition.

Brent Nunes, technical director of ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i, said: “I am proud of our staff, the hard work and overall commitment to the vision of helping all Hawai‘i players who are looking to take their game to the next level.

“Starting 10 years ago, this annual camp offers motivated players a chance to be seen by college coaches. Many of these players will jump start their NCAA recruiting process following this weekend’s camp. All the hours and time it takes to run a successful camp is worth it in the end when you see these young players leave camp more motivated and inspired to chase their dreams.”

Rachael Doyle, coach of the University of Oregon women’s team, said: “I am excited and cannot wait to get back to Maui and the Hawaiian Islands. This area is a hotbed for talent, and I’m thrilled to get back and work with the players and staff on Maui.”

National Women’s Coaching Staff participating:

University of Oregon – Rachael Doyle

University of Hawai‘i – Marc Fourner

University of Portland – Logan Emory

Chicago State University – Mario Felix

Utah State University – Manny Martins

University of Idaho – Madison Kroger

National Men’s Coaching Staff participating:

Cal Berkeley – Leonard Griffin

UC Stanislaus – Morgan Cathey

Whitworth University – Jeremy Payne

San Diego State – Carlos Aguilar

Western Oregon – Stan Rodrigues

Hawai‘i Pacific University – Connor Artigue

For more information, visit albionschawaii.org.