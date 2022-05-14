

















Musicians, acrobats, and chefs come together with the community for “Maui Under the Stars,” on Saturday, May 28 to honor Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi.

The evening fundraising event of cocktails, dinner and dancing at Gannon’s in Wailea, celebrates Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi’s 40th anniversary of granting wishes for children in the Hawaiian Islands.

The event is presented by the Aloha Ladies social club. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., when guests will enjoy live music by Brian Santana and cirque-style acrobatic entertainment by Cirquelicious.

Once seated, guests will enjoy a three-course meal followed by dancing under the stars with music by Maui DJ Services.

“Community support like this allows us to grant unforgettable wishes across the state for children with critical illnesses,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark. “The power of a wish brings children and their families hope, strength and joy as they fight their battles and envision life beyond illness.”

Tickets cost $225 each and include:

One complimentary alcoholic drink of your choice (cash bar available for additional drinks)

Passed appetizers: Ahi Tartar with Rice Cracker, Mochiko Chicken Skewer with Pineapple Sweet n’ Sour Sauce, and Deviled Eggs

Three-Course Dinner: Salad; Crispy Maui Onion Strings, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Champagne Vinaigrette

Duo Dinner: Petite Beef Filet with Shiitake Mushroom Cabernet Sauce AND Organic Chicken Breast with Dijon Mustard Cream Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Island Vegetables

Dessert: Chocolate Bombe Cake with Berry Coulis

The event concludes at 10 p.m.

This is an adults-only event. Tickets are limited. Learn more at the Event Page, and email questions to Shauvon Young at [email protected]