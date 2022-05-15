Maui News

250 players participate in Albion SC Hawaiʻi youth and collegiate soccer camp on Maui

May 15, 2022, 4:34 PM HST
* Updated May 15, 4:37 PM
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i hosted Hawai‘i Youth ID and Collegiate Camp this weekend, offering local youth athletes a platform to train with top collegiate coaches from across the country.

The three-day soccer camp began on Friday, May 13 at Central Maui Sports Complex and continued throughout the weekend at Keōpūolani Park. Age categories included a Youth ID age group for 8-14 year players and a Collegiate Camp for 15-18 year old players.

More than 250 players attended the camp, offering high level coaching, player identification and an expert level training environment for motivated youth players. The camp provides an opportunity for youth soccer athletes to experience a high level of training and competition to ensure their readiness for national competition. 

  • Maui camp May 2022. PC: ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i
  • Maui camp May 2022. PC: ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i
  • Maui camp May 2022. PC: ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i
  • Maui camp May 2022. PC: ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i
  • Maui camp May 2022. PC: ALBION Soccer Club Hawai‘i

Brent Nunes, ALBION SC Hawai‘i Technical Director, shared his excitement that the soccer club is able to bring back this important camp this year.

“I am proud of our staff, the hard work and overall commitment to the vision of helping all Hawai‘i players who are looking to take their game to the next level,” said Nunes. “Starting 10 years ago, this annual camp offers motivated players a chance to be seen by college coaches. Many of these players will jump start their NCAA recruiting process following this weekend’s camp. All the hours and time it takes to run a successful camp is worth it in the end when you see these young players leave camp more motivated and inspired to chase their dreams.”

National Coaching Staff participating included: 

Women’s Teams Coaching Staff

  • University of Oregon – Rachael Doyle
  • University of Hawai‘i – Marc Fourner
  • University of Portland – Logan Emory
  • Chicago State University – Mario Felix
  • Utah State University – Manny Martins
  • University of Idaho – Madison Kroger

Men’s Coaching Staff

  • Cal Berkeley – Leonard Griffin
  • UC Stanislaus – Morgan Cathey
  • Whitworth University – Jermy Payne
  • San Diego State – Carlos Aguilar
  • Western Oregon – Stan Rodrigues
  • Hawai‘i Pacific University – Connor Artigue

“I am excited and cannot wait to get back to Maui and the Hawaiian Islands,” said Rachael Doyle, University of Oregon Women’s Team Coach. “This area is a hotbed for talent, and I’m thrilled to get back and work with the players and staff on Maui. Always a fun event to be part of and thankful to be invited.” 

“I have great respect for the staff there on Maui,” said Leonard Griffin, Cal Berkeley Men’s Team Coach. “They are truly committed to player development and helping players by creating these types of opportunities for them to be seen by college coaches. It’s a great environment, I am excited to work with Hawai‘i’s motivated players.”

For more information, visit albionschawaii.org.

