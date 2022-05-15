Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:31 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:00 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:03 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores is expected to gradually lower starting tonight due to the winds in the vicinity of the islands weakening, and switching around from the southeast. A larger, medium-period south swell filling in on Tuesday will likely produce a noticeable increase in surf along south facing shores. This swell is expected to peak on Wednesday, and then gradually lower from late Thursday through Friday. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat through early Wednesday. A small, medium-period north swell may arrive Wednesday night, which could produce a slight increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Thursday into Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.