Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:31 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:00 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:38 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:03 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores is expected to gradually lower starting tonight due to the winds in the vicinity of the islands weakening, and switching around from the southeast. A larger, medium-period south swell filling in on Tuesday will likely produce a noticeable increase in surf along south facing shores. This swell is expected to peak on Wednesday, and then gradually lower from late Thursday through Friday. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat through early Wednesday. A small, medium-period north swell may arrive Wednesday night, which could produce a slight increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Thursday into Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
