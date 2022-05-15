Mark Cabalse, left, and Noah Medeiros received praise for their oustanding work in creative media while earning an associates degree from the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui.

Two students have been recognized for outstanding work in their creative media classes at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Noah Medeiros has been recognized as the most outstanding film student and Mark Cabalse as the most outstanding graphic arts student.

Cabalse and Medeiros, Kahului residents receiving two-year associate degrees, will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu this fall.

As part of his final student project, Medeiros is completing the production of a series of recruitment films for the Maui County Police Department.

Both were recognized out of a class of 14 students — a class that has grown during the COVID pandemic, with its emphasis in screen writing.

“There’s a world of opportunity out there,” said Brian Kohne, an instructor and the director of the college’s Academy of Creative Media.

Kohne, who has produced the feature films “Get A Job” and “Kuleana,” said the growth has been in video games and esports where players compete in playing video games.