Maui Arts & Entertainment

Two UH Maui college students praised for arts and film excellence

By Gary Kubota
 May 15, 2022, 6:22 AM HST
* Updated May 14, 7:52 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mark Cabalse, left, and Noah Medeiros received praise for their oustanding work in creative media while earning an associates degree from the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui.

Two students have been recognized for outstanding work in their creative media classes at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Noah Medeiros has been recognized as the most outstanding film student and Mark Cabalse as the most outstanding graphic arts student.

Cabalse and Medeiros, Kahului residents receiving two-year associate degrees, will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu this fall.

As part of his final student project, Medeiros is completing the production of a series of recruitment films for the Maui County Police Department.

Both were recognized out of a class of 14 students — a class that has grown during the COVID pandemic, with its emphasis in screen writing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“There’s a world of opportunity out there,” said Brian Kohne, an instructor and the director of the college’s Academy of Creative Media.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kohne, who has produced the feature films “Get A Job” and “Kuleana,” said the growth has been in video games and esports where players compete in playing video games.

 Gary Kubota
Gary Kubota, an associate writer with MauiNow.com, has worked as a staff news writer with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and The Maui News. He lives on Maui. He’s also been an editor/business manager with the Lahaina News. He’s received national and regional journalism awards — a National Press Club Citation of Merit and Walter Cronkite Best In The West, among them.
Read Full Bio

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking Trio With Criminal History Arrested In Connection With 6 Maui Brush Fires 2Maui Police Launch Tint And Tires Campaign On May 16 3Piʻilani Highway Closure And Speed Limit Reduction For Roundabout Construction 4Maui Firefighters Battle Multiple Brush Fires In Central Maui 52022 Maui Bon Dance Schedule Obon Festival Returns After Two Year Hiatus 6Yeti Films Profiles Maui Waterwoman Outdoor Individuals Enduring Extremes