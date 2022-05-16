HeleWai Eco Tours at the Puʻu Kukui Watershed Preserve. PC: HeleWai Eco Tours

HeleWai Eco Tours, in partnership with the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve, announced the launch of a monthly community initiative aimed to educate, inspire, and perpetuate conservation efforts across the island.

Once a month, beginning Saturday, May 21, HeleWai Eco Tours will offer their premium ecotour completely free of charge to Hawai‘i residents.

More than a guided hike through the Honolua Ridgeline, HeleWai takes guests on a journey through private conservation lands that house a thriving native ecosystem and a portion of the Pu’u Kukui preserve and watershed. Following the hike, participants will be asked to help bolster the native forest by pulling out invasive species and plant native plants.























HeleWai’s founder and lead tour guide, Kevin Schenk, hopes that by making select tours complimentary to kama‘āina , he can further educate the community and inspire more residents to become passionate about water conservation on Maui.

“I know Maui residents might be familiar with the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve, but not many get to experience this powerful place firsthand” said Schenk. “I feel it is my kuleana to not only share knowledge about this preserve and the areas surrounding it, but also help instill behaviors that will influence generations to come.”



















Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve is the largest private nature preserve in the state of Hawai’i, responsible for taking care of the most pristine watershed extending across more than 9,000 acres, from mauka to makai, of Mauna Kahālawai on Mauiʻs West side. Not only is this area a vital water source for Mauiʻs community, but it is home to some of the rarest endangered flora and fauna in the islands.

“Learning about water conservation and the importance of protecting Hawai‘i’s native ecosystems have always been a top priority for us, and we’re excited to get local folks in the preserve, pulling invasives and planting native plants – we all need to do our part to protect our island home”.































HeleWai Eco Tour’s complimentary kama‘āina tours will be available starting Saturday, May 21 and will occur on the third Saturday of each month. Space is limited and registration is required. All parties must present valid Hawai’i identification. Tours are open to residents of all ages, families are encouraged. For questions, more information or to sign up, reach out to [email protected]

Founded in 2019, Hele Wai’s mission is to help protect water through exploration and education.

“The most effective tool to generate water in the natural world is a healthy, native forest in our watersheds. Through a partnership with Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve, Hele Wai strives to offer an in-depth eco-tour designed to educate and inspire island visitors and residents to help preserve and protect the ʻāina,” according to the Eco Tour announcement.