Honoapiʻilani Hwy now OPEN at Kūihelani intersection following motor vehicle accident

May 16, 2022, 8:58 PM HST
* Updated May 16, 9:24 PM
Update: 9:27 p.m., May 16, 2022

Maui police have reopened the Honoapiʻilani Highway as of 9:27 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. The highway was closed in the Lahaina-bound direction at the Kūihelani Highway for about a half an hour while emergency crews responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Again, the Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions.

It may take some time before traffic resumes its normal flow. Motorists can expect delays.

Previous Post:

Maui police have closed the Lahaina-bound lane of the Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Kūihelani Highway intersection due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect significant delays.

There is no estimated time on when the lane will reopen.

The closure went into effect at around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

