Maui News

Piʻilani Highway full closure overnight for roundabout construction

May 16, 2022, 7:53 AM HST
* Updated May 16, 7:54 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Proposed roundabout at Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Streets in South Maui. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Highway closures and speed reductions on the Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei are planned in conjunction with roundabout construction. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has issued the following notices to Maui motorists:

  • Nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, through 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to reset the traffic control for the Kīhei Roundabout construction. Motorists, including first responders, will be detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route during the full closure.
  • Temporary 24/7 reduction of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue to one lane in each direction throughout Phase 1 construction of the Kīhei Roundabout, effective following the nighttime full closure. Phase 1 is anticipated to run through August 2022, weather permitting.
  • The posted speed limit on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between East Līpoa Street/Līpoa Parkway and Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in both directions effective on or before Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Kihei roundabout construction is under way along Pi’ilani Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

The purpose of these changes is to improve safety for all roadway users. Piʻilani Highway is a principal arterial with auxiliary turn lanes, multiple signalized intersection, multiple unsignalized intersection, crosswalks, merge areas, and multimodal use including pedestrians and bicyclists.

The reduced speed limit will be effective as soon as the speed limit signs are posted. The new speed limit of 35 mph will align with the speed limit for Piʻilani Highway between Uwapo Road/Kaiwaihine Street and Līpoa Street/East Līpoa Parkway.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.

Cones direct drivers near roadway construction along Pi’ilani Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Launch Tint And Tires Campaign On May 16 2300 Participate In Maui Rally For Abortion Rights 3Free Training For High Demand Jobs Available At Uh Community Colleges 4Breaking Trio With Criminal History Arrested In Connection With 6 Maui Brush Fires 5Maui Now Survey Respondents Divided On Easing Regulations To Create More Housing Majority Think County Can Do More To Address Over Tourism 6Hands Across The Sand Event In Opposition To Offshore Drilling Planned In Kihei May 21