Proposed roundabout at Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Streets in South Maui. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Highway closures and speed reductions on the Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei are planned in conjunction with roundabout construction. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has issued the following notices to Maui motorists:

Nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, through 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 , to reset the traffic control for the Kīhei Roundabout construction. Motorists, including first responders, will be detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route during the full closure.

Temporary 24/7 reduction of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue to one lane in each direction throughout Phase 1 construction of the Kīhei Roundabout, effective following the nighttime full closure. Phase 1 is anticipated to run through August 2022, weather permitting.

construction of the Kīhei Roundabout, effective following the nighttime full closure. Phase 1 is anticipated to run through August 2022, weather permitting. The posted speed limit on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between East Līpoa Street/Līpoa Parkway and Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in both directions effective on or before Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Kihei roundabout construction is under way along Pi’ilani Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

The purpose of these changes is to improve safety for all roadway users. Piʻilani Highway is a principal arterial with auxiliary turn lanes, multiple signalized intersection, multiple unsignalized intersection, crosswalks, merge areas, and multimodal use including pedestrians and bicyclists.

The reduced speed limit will be effective as soon as the speed limit signs are posted. The new speed limit of 35 mph will align with the speed limit for Piʻilani Highway between Uwapo Road/Kaiwaihine Street and Līpoa Street/East Līpoa Parkway.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.