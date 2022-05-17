Kīhei Community Association hosts mayoral forum

Kīhei Community Association hosts mayoral forum at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 via Facebook live.

During this live-stream event, KCA will quiz Maui County mayoral candidates on district concerns.

Participants include: Mike Victorino, Mike Molina, Richard Bissen, Alana Kay, and Cullan Bell. All five have filed papers to run for office. There are four other individuals who pulled papers, but had not yet filed as of the last update, posted at Monday, May 16, at 4:45 p.m.

Watch on Facebook Live or on Akakū channel 54. The link to this event is below.

LINK TO JOIN: https://www.facebook.com/events/2568932616570911/?ref=newsfeed

Tokuda launches congressional campaign

Tokuda ʻOhana – Kyle, Jill, Matt, Aden and Bailey (dog)

Jill Tokuda launched her campaign for US Congress in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District last week.

Upon launching her campaign, Tokuda issued an email communication saying, “There are deep concerns as our communities recover from the last 2 years, and the conversations are dominated by the frustration over quality education for keiki that lead to good jobs here in Hawaiʻi; access to healthcare and mental health services, especially in our rural communities; and the need for more resources and support for basic needs like public safety and housing.

“Families are overwhelmed by rising prices for household and daily expenses, and we need to act now and help provide solutions and opportunities.

“As a mom of two teenage boys, living in a multi-generational home — I understand the urgency in people’s voices — because I have the exact same concerns in my family. I’m hearing it, while I’m living it.

“While we may live more than 7,000 miles from our nation’s capital, the decisions made in Washington DC directly impact each and every one of us living across our island state. I know I need to keep earning the trust of voters, and if given the opportunity, I plan to be in DC representing and fighting for Hawaii for the long term,” she said.

Since launching her campaign on May 8, #TeamTokuda has been working to visit every island in the first 10 days.

From Maui on Friday, West Hawaiʻi on Sunday and Kauaʻi on Monday, the Tokuda campaign says the message from voters is “they want an experienced leader who understands the needs of our individual communities and will tackle the issues that affect our local families.”

Between now and election day, the Tokuda campaign says she will be traveling extensively across the district meeting with residents and local businesses to share her vision for Hawaiʻi.

SHOPO Endorses Former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson for Lt. Governor

Citing a “proven track record of supporting policies that make communities safer and prioritizing investments in public safety services,” the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers announced its endorsement of former Honolulu City Council Chair, Ikaika Anderson, for Lt. Governor.



“As our state faces rising crime and a statewide police staffing crisis, our community needs leaders with a proven track record of putting public safety first,” said Robert Cavaco, President of SHOPO. “We evaluated all of the candidates, Ikaika is the candidate we trust to make our communities safer.”

Anderson pulled papers for the seat under the Democratic Party, but had not yet filed at last report. Anderson is among a list of a dozen individuals who have expressed interest in the Lieutenant Governor job.

Others include:

BURD, Zachary B. (R) – Honolulu

Rob Burns (R) – Honolulu

Daniel Cunningham (D) – Volcano, Hawaiʻi Island

Tae Kim (R) – Honolulu

Sylvia Luke (D) – Honolulu

Sherry Menor-McNamara (D) – Honolulu

Sam Puletasi (D) – ʻEwa Beach, Oʻahu

Melissah “Mish” Shishido (G) – Kīhei, Maui

Michelle Rose Tippens (L) – Hilo, Hawaiʻi

Jill Tokuda (D) – Honolulu

Seaula Tupai, Jr. (R) – Hilo, Hawaiʻi

As of 4:45 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, Cunningham and Tupai were the only individuals in the race who had filed for candidacy.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

